GOLF

Shane Lowry is well placed heading into the final day of the Portugal Masters.

He’s in a tie for 12th on 10 under par, just four shots behind leader Lucas Bjerregaard of Denmark.

Padraig Harrington is two shots further back on 8 under.



England’s Paul Casey will go into the final round of the season-ending Tour Championship with a two-shot lead on 12-under par.

His third-round 65 has given him an outside chance of also winning the FedEx Cup and a 7-point-4-million-pound bonus.

That depends on players who are higher than him in the overall points race not performing well in Atlanta.

SOCCER

There’s just the one game in the Premier League this afternoon as Brighton take on Newcastle United.

Kick off is at 4.

Five players were sent off in the Istanbul derby between Fenerbahce and Besiktas, with the third red card only coming in the 85th minute.

Former Chelsea winger Ricardo Quaresma was giving his marching orders to spark the spate of dismissals in the closing stages.

His Besiktas side were beaten 2-1, with ex-Liverpool man Ryan Babel scoring a late consolation after Fenerbahce’s on-loan Tottenham striker Vincent Janssen converted a penalty.



HORSE RACING

Jody McGarvey, out of action since he fractured his T8 vertebrae in a fall at Listowel on September 16, received a boost as he was discharged from Tralee hospital.

Dr Adrian McGoldrick, chief medical officer of the Turf Club, said: “Jody is in a brace and will be out of action for about two months but he is in good spirits.”

McGarvey earned plenty of plaudits last season and struck up a good partnership with the Willie Mullins-trained and JP McManus-owned Great Field, who provided the rider with his first Grade One when winning a novice chase at Punchestown back in April.

The Derry native has ridden 19 winners this season, 11 of them coming for Joseph O’Brien, for whom he rides out for.

Saxon Warrior is the choice of Ryan Moore and already in the top five of the betting for the 2018 Investec Derby following a stylish success on debut at the Curragh and the Deep Impact colt heads Aidan O’Brien’s challenge for today’s Beresford Stakes (5.00) at Naas.

While Moore has opted for Saxon Warrior, the perceived first string from Ballydoyle has not always emerged victorious in the Beresford.

Port Douglas was the 14-1 outsider of three Ballydoyle-based runners in 2015 but that did not stop Emmet McNamara from steering him to success, while Joseph O’Brien shunned David Livingston when he won the race under Seamie Heffernan in 2011. This time Heffernan is on Delano Roosevelt with Donnacha O’Brien partnering Kew Gardens.

Brendan Duke is the most colourful trainer around and tears will be guaranteed in a not-to-be-missed post-race interview if Warm The Voice can make it four wins in a row.

The Galway maiden winner has landed a pair of premier nurseries at the Curragh and Listowel since opening his account and tackles Group company for the first time.

Aidan O’Brien has won the C.L and M.F Weld Park Stakes (2.30) for three of the last five year and Sizzling is the choice of Ryan Moore in this year’s renewal.

Karl Burke, who is based in Britain, sends over Quiet Reflection to contest the Renaissance Stakes while Willie McCreery will be hoping Downforce can land the prize for the home team.

The Wille Mullins-trained Renneti faces only three rivals in the fourth Group race of the day at Naas, the Group 3 Loughbrown Stakes (3.00), and he will be partnered by Pat Smullen. Racing at Naas begins at 2.00 and the ground is soft.

CYCLING

The pace was high in both the Elite Women and Junior Men’s Road Race at the 2017 UCI Road World Championships in Bergen, Norway. The Irish team had four riders in action, with all four making their Road World Championships debut. Lydia Boylan, along with over half the peloton were pulled before the finish of the 152.8km race, with the gold medal being won by Chantal Blaak (NED). Katrin Garfoot (AUS) and Denmark’s Amalie Dideriksen won the silver and bronze.

In the Junior Men’s Road Race Julius Johansen (DEN) won the world title ahead of Italians Luca Rastelli and Michele Gazzoli. Luke Smith, PJ Doogan and Ben Walsh from Ireland finished 79th, 81st and 89th respectively in the 133.8km course.

“That was a bit of a shock to the system,” said Boylan immediately after the race which was fast paced from the start. “It’s the World Championships, I was expecting it to be hard, it’s the biggest, hardest field of the year.”

After the first lap the Team WNT Procycling racer was chasing with a small group just behind the main peloton, before racing hard and regaining contact – “As soon as we got back in the bunch I knew I needed to be better positioned, and I managed to do that the second and third time up the climb. It was actually on the more technical section on the cobbles that things started to light up a bit, and I got caught out too far back.”

Boylan’s group was pulled from the race, leaving her as a DNF, once the gap grew by a few minutes with three laps to go – “It’s the same old story – you need to be well positioned in these bunches or else gaps just open up. Unfortunately, that was me in a group just off the back, and not able to get back on.”

The Junior Men’s Race began in Rong, 40km from Bergen. While a small group got away, the Irish riders stayed in the main bunch for much of the race. With about 3 laps of the circuit remaining a split in the bunch left Doogan in the front part, and Smith and Walsh just behind.

Doogan described a crash that pushed him back to the second group on the road – “I was in the front group with two laps to go, and then going up the hill I crashed. My wheel jammed up and it cost me a bit of time.”

The Norwegian spectators created a fantastic atmosphere on the course, driving the riders on. “The crowds were unbelievable,” Smith said, disappointed to be caught out with a mechanical issue in the race – “Position was a big thing coming into the circuits. I tried a few times at the start and I paid for it in the end. I had a mechanical on the third lap and got back on, but was just hanging for the rest.”

Walsh finished in the same bunch as his teammates, but felt his power wasn’t with him on the course today – “I knew early on I had no legs – about halfway through the laps I went out the back with a big enough group.”

It was a World Championship debut for all three riders, and left them hungry for more. Smith described the pride he felt wearing the green jersey saying – “It was a privilege to ride with the green jersey. It was nice going up the climbs and getting a few ‘Go on Ireland’ shouts. There was plenty of Irish support.”

Doogan said “HopefuIy I will be back again next year and give it another shot,” a sentiment echoed by Walsh.

Action continues today with the Elite Men’s Road Race. The riders competing in the 277km race are Conor Dunne, Dan Martin, Ryan Mullen, Nicholas Roche and Sean McKenna. Unfortunately, Damien Shaw will not be starting due to injury. The World Road Championships run from the 17-24 September, during which seventeen Irish riders compete across eight events.