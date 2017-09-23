SOCCER

There’s a London derby in the Premier League this lunchtime with West Ham taking on Tottenham Hotspur at the London Stadium from 12.30.

Former Tottenham boss Tim Sherwood suggested this week that star striker Harry Kane might push for a move away from the club if they don’t win trophies soon.

However, current manager Maurico Pochettino insists Kane is happy http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/spurs.mp3

The top two are both in action at 3.

Manchester City host Crystal Palace while Manchester United travel to Southampton.

Last year’s champions Chelsea go to Stoke, Swansea host Watford, Everton take on Bournemouth.

While Ireland striker Jon Walters will sit out Burnley’s match against Huddersfield with a knee injury.

The late kick-off sees Leicester host Liverpool at half-five.



It’s the first ‘Old Firm’ derby of the season this lunchtime as Rangers host Celtic at Ibrox.

Rangers have a terrible record against their rivals since their promotion back to the Premiership – picking up just one point from a possible 12.



S-S-E Airtricity League champions elect Cork City have suffered their third loss in six games.

They were beaten 2-1 by Limerick at Market’s Field.

Cork can seal the title if they beat Dundalk at Turner’s Cross on Monday night.



RUGBY

Connacht look to bounce back from last week’s loss to the Dragons when they host winless Cardiff in the Guinness PRO-14 this afternoon.

Out-half Andrew Deegan gets his first start for the Westerners in the 3.15 kick-off at the Sportsground.



Last night Ulster crushed the Dragons 52-25 in Belfast.

Glasgow maintained their perfect start with a 37-10 victory over Munster.

Leinster captain Isa Nacewa suffered a calf injury in their 38-19 loss at the Cheetahs.



GAELIC GAMES

Declan Bonner is the new manager of the Donegal senior footballers after being ratified by the clubs at a county committee meeting in Ballybofey.

He succeeds Rory Gallagher on a three-year term, with former player Paul McGonigle – who previously worked with Jim McGuinness in 2014 – confirmed as a member of his backroom team.

Bonner outlined his targets to Ocean FM http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/ocean.mp3



GOLF

Paul Casey’s the joint leader after a second-round 67 at the season-ending Tour Championship in Atlanta.

Fellow Englishman Justin Rose is just a shot behind on 6-under par.

American Justin Thomas has a share of the lead and Spain’s Jon Rahm is one back.

HORSE RACING

It didn’t take long for 19-year-old jockey Sean Corby to make his mark on his return to these shores as the Kildare-native steered Joseph O’Brien’s Ligeti to victory in the Dundalk Stadium – Celebrating 10 Years Of All-Weather Racing Apprentice Handicap on Friday night.

Having only joined O’Brien’s base in Owning, Co. Kilkenny last Monday, Corby struck gold on his first ride for the fledgling stable, having spent time riding over jumps in Britain for Neil Mulholland in recent times.

The winner returned at 5-1 in the colours of Michael Tabor, having not gone unbacked for the one-mile and four-furlong event.

There were joyous scenes on Friday night at Dundalk as Kildare-based trainer Denis Coakley saddled his first ever winner under rules in the Christmas Party Nights At Dundalk Stadium Handicap, with his son and very capable jockey Ross doing the steering aboard Boxer Dunford.

The four-year-old found plenty over the one-mile trip, slightly further than he’s usually sighted at, coming with a dream run up the rail to provide the father and son team a memorable success.

There were in fact three generations of the Coakley family on hand to welcome their charge into the winner’s enclosure, as Ross’ grandfather joined in the celebrations at the Louth venue.

Nina Carberry capped a memorable 24 hours at Downpatrick when she won her second race – both for Noel Meade – in as many days aboard Roseriver Has in the concluding Black Horse Flat Race.

Carberry, who coasted home in the bumper at Ballinrobe aboard Cask Mate yesterday evening, had to be at her brilliant best in guiding Roseriver Has home in front this evening. She had just a head to spare from Stooshie at the winning line.

The hugely talented amateur has only just returned after giving birth to her first daughter, Rosie.

Jumping fans have a seven-race card to look forward to at Navan this afternoon where the first is due off at 1.50pm.

The At The Races Handicap Chase (4.40) over 2m4f is the feature event on the card with a field of 11 facing the starter. Piltown trainer Joseph O’Brien is seeking his first win in this €20,000 race and is represented with Katnap, a gallant runner-up in the Topham Handicap Chase at Aintree last season. He is reunited with Johnny ‘JJ’ Slevin, on board when winning at Leopardstown last January over a furlong longer, and faces some stiff opposition notably Killarney runner-up The Winkler, trained by Eoin Doyle in Mooncoin and a brace of challengers from the Gordon Elliott stable.

Elliott has won the Meath Farm Machinery Hurdle (2.55) with De Plotting Shed and Casual Approach in recent years and the Cullentra House trainer is represented this time in the five-runner contest with recent Clonmel winner Masterson, the mount of Jack Kennedy. One that cannot be discounted is the Michael Bowe-trained Jamie Sommers who was creeping ominously closer before parting company with her rider Cathal Landers two out at Galway last Monday. The 7lb claimer will be hoping for a clear round this time in what looks an intriguing race that also includes the highest rated runner in the field, the Noel Meade-trained Moulin A Vent ridden by Sean Flanagan.

The going at Navan is soft.

CYCLING

Mark Downey has finished his road season on a high, with 9th in the Men’s U23 Road Race at the 2017 UCI Road World Championships in Bergen, Norway. The 191km Road Race was won by Frenchman Benoit Cosnefroy, with Germany’s Lennard Kamna taking the silver. The bronze medal was contested by a fast approaching bunch 3 seconds later, with Denmark’s Michael Carbel Svendgaard rounding off the podium.

“If you told me at the beginning of the year that I’d be ninth in the World Championships I wouldn’t have believed it,” said Downey at the end of the race. “It was one of those days when everything falls into place. I saved energy when I could, I kept on top of the food and stayed in the right place. I stayed out of trouble coming to the finish and came ninth. To end the season like that I’m really, really happy.”

Early predictions suggested that the 17.9km circuit would end in a bunch sprint. However, this was not the case with the 1.5km climb resulting in a war of attrition once the pressure came on with 75km to go.

The 21-year-old Dromore man described a tough race – “I think everyone tipped it to be a sprinter’s race, but I don’t think there were many sprinters at that front group in the end. It wasn’t really a sprint – it was just about who would get to that line first.”

In a world class field, the significance of scoring a top ten finish is not lost on him – “It means a lot to me, when you look at the guys in the top tens and twenties and there are world tour guys – this year I was an amateur in France. To be up there and elbowing those boys towards the finish – it bodes well for the future!”

This result comes at the end of a long road season for Downey, and a longer season considering he is best known as one of Ireland’s most successful track riders. “There’s a lot of people who mightn’t think ninth would mean a lot – but for me that’s something special.”

Five Irish riders lined out today in the road race, with all riders racing in the main bunch until the halfway mark – “All day we were together, looking after each other before the race really hotted up,” said Downey, who also thanked the staff and his coach David Muntaner.

Action continues tomorrow with the Junior Men’s Road Race in the morning, where three riders take to the start line of the 135.5km race – PJ Doogan, Luke Smith and Ben Walsh. In the afternoon Lydia Boylan will take on the Elite Women’s 153km Road Race. The World Road Championships run from the 17-24 September, during which eighteen Irish riders compete across eight events.