RUGBY

Sean O’Brien has defended his comments about the Lions’ preparations for their summer tests with New Zealand.

After Lions chief Chief Exectutive John Feehan defended the coaching team and their training methods, O’Brien released a statement of his own.

The Leinster back row says his comments were made solely with the intention of improving the Lions for the tour of South Africa in 2021 and beyond.



Munster will look to continue their 100 per cent start to the Guinness Pro 14 season tonight.

Rory Scannell comes into the centre for their trip to Glasgow.

Ulster are another side who’ve started brightly, and they welcome Bernard Jackman’s Dragons to Kingspan Stadium

Meanwhile, it’s a much-changed Leinster side that faces the Cheetahs in Bloemfontein.

Tonight’s other game sees the Ospreys go to Treviso.



GAELIC GAMES

Dublin and Mayo are finalising their preparations for Sunday’s All Ireland Ladies Football Final.

Both sides have named unchanged teams for the Croke Park showdown.

Dublin will start with 13 of the players who lost last’s year final to Cork.

Cora Staunton is one three Mayo players who have experienced All Ireland glory before.

Staunton is aiming to win here 5th All Ireland medal but here first since 2003.

Mayo manager Frank Browne says her influence is vital http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/cora.mp3



Donegal’s senior footballers should have a familiar face confirmed as manager tonight.

Declan Bonner’s name will be put before the clubs at a special county committee meeting.

Bonner was previously in charge of the senior side from 1997 to 2000, and has since led the minor and under 21 sides to provincial success.



SOCCER

Cork City may finally secure the SSE Airtricity Premier Division title tonight.

A win away to Limerick for John Caulfield’s side, coupled with anything less than a win for Dundalk at home to Drogheda will see the trophy head to Leeside.

Defeat for Drogs, coupled with a win for St. Pat’s away to Bohemians would see the Louth side’s relegation all-but confirmed.

Just two-points separate Galway from Sligo ahead of tonight’s meeting at Eamonn Deacy Park, and the home side will be out of the bottom three with a win

Shamrock Rovers play host to Finn Harps

And Bray go to Derry.

First Division champions continue their victory lap with the visit of Longford to the RSC tonight.

Elsewhere, second travels to third as Cobh go to UCD,

Beleagured Athlone go to Cabinteely,

And Wexford are at home to Shelbourne.



GOLF

Padraig Harrington will look to build on his promising start to the Portugal Masters today.

He begins the second round just three-shots off joint leaders George Coetzee and Joost Luiten (PR: Yoost Loy-ten).

Shane Lowry starts five-adrift of the summit on 2-under par.



Jordan Spieth remains the front runner to win the FedEx Cup.

He’s 3-under-par after the first round of the Tour Championship in Atlanta, three shots behind leader Kyle Stanley.

Spieth says he is happy with how things are going so far spieth



HORSE RACING

DOWNPATRICK

Friday, September 22

First Race: 1.45

Downpatrick stage a seven-race NH card on Friday afternoon with the Molson Coors Maiden Hurdle getting proceedings underway at 1.45pm.

Gordon Elliott won this race two years ago with Dancing Meadows and the Cullentra House trainer has strong claims again with Hardline, given a clear round of jumping.

The 5yo won a Punchestown point-to-point with the minimum of fuss last year before landing a Thurles bumper afterwards in November but worryingly he has fallen in both outings over hurdles. The first of those was when upsides the progressive Riven Light at the final flight in Thurles but it could be a case of third time lucky here with Jack Kennedy in the saddle.

Champion trainer Willie Mullins sends just one runner to the Ulster venue and his Roscommon Bumper winner Vittorio might well put it up to Hardline in the hands of Ruby Walsh.

Navan trainer Noel Meade also has a decent strike rate around here. His runner in the Black Horse bumper (5.00), Sligo third Roseriver, is expected to step up on that debut effort under Nina Carberry who made the dream return to action this afternoon since the birth of her daughter Rosie when winning the finale at Ballinrobe aboard stable companion Cask Mate. The going at Downpatrick is currently soft, soft to heavy in places.

DUNDALK

Friday, September 22

First Race: 5.30

Dundalk host their first of two Friday evening meetings this month with an eight-race card beginning at 5.30pm.

All eyes will be on Pat Smullen and Colin Keane who are currently battling it out at the head of the Irish Championship race. They are currently tied on 71 winners apiece according to goracing.ie with current champion Smullen booked to ride in five races while Keane also has five booked rides although one of those is a reserve.

The pair lock horns several times during the evening including in the concluding [email protected] Handicap (9.00). Smullen is aboard High Kicker, who was the subject of strong market support when third recently at Down Royal, while Keane is booked for Gold Struck from the in-form Tony Martin yard, a costly favourite when never getting in a blow at Bellewstown last month.

The going on the Polytrack at Dundalk is standard.