SOCCER

The Premier League’s top clubs eased their way into the fourth round of the League Cup last night, with 18 goals scored in five ties.

Marcus Rashford hit the back of the net twice as holders Manchester United recorded a comprehensive 4-1 victory over Burton Albion at Old Trafford.

Chelsea thrashed Nottingham Forest 5-1 to earn another home tie against Everton who beat Sunderland 3-nil.

Manchester City had a 2-1 win at West Brom.

Arsenal needed a Theo Walcott goal to beat League One Doncaster 1-0.

Celtic remain on course to retain the Scottish League Cup.

Brendan Roger’s men stretched their unbeaten domestic run to 56 games with a 4-nil quarter-final win over Dundee.

GOLF

Padraig Harrington will defend his Portugal Masters title in Vilamoura this week.

His success there last year was his first European Tour win since 2008.

And the Dubliner says he’s savouring victories more now than earlier in his career……………….

Shane Lowry, winner of the event in 2012, is also part of the field today.

Ballybunion take on Grange in the Final of The AIG Junior Cup today.

We will an update from Carton House in our lunchtime sports news.

BADMINTON

Last night Moyvane Badminton club held their AGM in the Moyvane Community Centre.

The following officers were elected.

Chairperson Mike Corridan

Vice Chair Donnacha Moloney.

Secretary Eileen Roche.

Asst Sec Francine Collins.

Treasurer Carmel Hudson

Asst Treasurer Denise Collins.

PRO Michelle Corridan.

BOXING

Kerry’s Patrick McCarthy is in Quarter Finals action of the European Championships in Bulgaria today.

McCarthy is in the ring at 2.30 against Russian Vakhaev Mukhael.