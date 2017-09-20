The death has been announced of legendary RTE sports broadcaster Jimmy Magee.

He was 82 and according to RTE had been ill for some time.

Nicknamed “The Memory Man”, Magee’s career spanned over 50 years as commentator for 15 Olympic Games and 12 World Cups.

He also provided the voice of some of the country’s most memorable sporting moments, including John Treacy’s silver medal at the 1984 Olympics, and Katie Taylor’s gold in 2012.

His friend and colleague John Giles says he had a love for all sports: …………………

=====

Galway have been further rewarded for their All-Ireland hurling success with 14 of their panel named among the 45 All-Star nominees.

Beaten All Ireland finalists Waterford are consoled with 11 nominees,

Cork’s run to the semi finals garners them eight nods, Tipperary have 5,

Wexford get 4, Kilkenny have 2, and Clare just the solitary nomination.

The final 15 will be named at Dublin’s Convention Centre on Friday, November 3rd.

Galway’s Joe Canning and Waterford’s Jamie Barron and Kevin Moran are the nominees for the 2017 Hurler of the Year award.

Gearoid McInerney is the one surprise exclusion from the list – he was the unanimous choice for the Sunday Game Hurler of the Year.

The Young Hurler of the Year gong will go to either Conor Whelan of Galway, Mark Coleman of Cork or Conor Gleeson of Waterford.

Galway midfielder David Burke is one of those nominated, and he says it caps a rather enjoyable fortnight for the Tribesmen……………….

SOCCER

The Republic of Ireland women’s side opened their World Cup qualifying campaign with a 2-nil win over Northern Ireland last night.

Megan Campbell was the star of the show at Mourneview.

Manager Colin Bell says it was a confident performance by his side………………..

Next up for Ireland is a trip to Slovakia in October.

—

Jurgen Klopp was left to rue Liverpool’s inability to deal with set pieces last night.

They exited the EFL Cup at the 3rd round stage courtesy of a 2-nil defeat away to Leicester.

Liverpool are now four games without a win and are back at the King Power in the Premier League on Saturday.

Robbie Brady scored a peach of a free-kick for Burnley to force extra time with Leeds at Turf Moor, but the Championship side won 5-3 on penalties.

Stoke City went down 2-nil away to Championship side Bristol City.

Dele Alli found the net for Tottenham in front of a sparse Wembley crowd as they beat Barnsley 1-nil.

Roy Hodgson picked up his first win as Crystal Palace manager with a 1-nil victory at home to Huddersfield.

Also in tonight’s fourth round draw after wins last night will be Bournemouth, Norwich, Middlesbrough, West Ham, Wolves and Swansea.

—

Holders Manchester United play host to Championship side Burton Albion in one of five more third round ties to be played tonight.

That kicks off at Old Trafford at 8.

The other 8 o’clock start sees Manchester City go to West Brom.

League One strugglers Doncaster Rovers will look to cause a big upset away to Arsenal,

Chelsea play host to Nottingham Forest,

And Everton take on Sunderland at Goodison.

GOLF

The AIG Cups and Shields All Ireland Finals take place this week at Carton House Golf Club, Maynooth, Co. Kildare.

In today’s Barton Shield Semi Final, Tralee take on Galway at 10.30.

The Junior Cup semi final sees Ballybunion up against Loughrea after 11.