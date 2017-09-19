GAELIC GAMES

Over 30-thousand supporters attended Dublin’s Senior celebrations in Smithfield Square last night.

Meanwhile, Dublin’s match winner Dean Rock says he wasn’t aware of a G-P-S tracker being thrown in an attempt to put him off on Sunday.

Rock wasn’t affected by the effort to unsettle him and converted the 76th minute free into a point against Mayo.

He says he was focused on his own technique http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/gps.mp3

The GAA’s Central Competition Controls Committee are expected to look into an incident between Eoghan O’Gara and Colm Boyle in the first-half of Sunday’s Final.

It appeared that O’Gara’s hand came in contact with Boyle’s eye in the tussle.

Meanwhile, the Irish Independent report that Jack McCaffrey will have a scan on his knee injury that could keep him out of the start of next season.

RUGBY

There were more red faces among the travelling Leinster party in South Africa.

Cian Healy had to apologise after being asked to leave a flight from Port Elizabeth to Cape Town.

The prop was reviewing game footage from the province’s win over Southern Kings on his laptop after passengers were told to stop using electronic equipment.

Healy was forced to disembark, and take the next available flight.

SOCCER

Liverpool go to Leicester in round three of the League Cup this evening as teams competing in Europe now enter the competition.

Bournemouth host Brighton for the second time in five days after Eddie Howe’s side won in the Premier League on Friday.

Roy Hodgson goes for his first victory as Crystal Palace manager when they face Huddersfield in another all-top-flight tie.

Swansea and Stoke have tricky away trips to Championship sides – they’re at Reading and Bristol City respectively.

Among tonight’s other matches, Tottenham play Barnsley, Burnley face Leeds and West Ham are up against Bolton.

The games at Tottenham and Reading start at 8, the others at 7.45



Rangers and Partick play a Glasgow derby at Firhill for the second time in five days later.

They’re going for a place in the semi-finals of the Scottish League Cup, after drawing 2-all in the Premiership on Friday.

Tonight’s other last-eight tie sees Hibernian host Championship side Livingston.

Games at 7.45.



TENNIS

A trial to replace tennis line judges with new ‘Hawk-Eye Live’ technology will be carried out at the Next Gen ATP Finals next month.

The only on-court official at the tournament in Milan will be the umpire – with line decision triggered by an automated ‘out’ call.

It means players won’t be able to review them.

ATP executive vice-president Gayle David Bradshaw says it could be a “landmark moment” in the officiating of the sport.



BOXING

It’s reported former England captain Rio Ferdinand will announce this morning that he’s to try to become a professional boxer.

The retired footballer is two months short of his 39th birthday.

If successful, he’d follow in the footsteps of ex-striker Curtis Woodhouse – and former England cricket skipper Andrew Flintoff.

It’s understood Ferdinand’s challenge will be built around a TV documentary.



HORSE RACING

Aidan O’Brien, who won his second Arc with Found last year, is tempted to put another filly in the firing line next month after admitting Europe’s showcase race is under serious consideration for Winter, who could spearhead a four-pronged assault from Ballydoyle.

But for Enable, O’Brien would have won all ten Classics in Britain and Ireland this season and he could attack John Gosden’s superstar from all angles in the Arc with Saturday’s St Leger winner Capri and last year’s second and third Highland Reel and Order Of St George also in the Chantilly mix.

Winter’s winning streak came to an end in the Matron Stakes at Leopardstown, but O’Brien believes running her there could allow him to have a crack at Chantilly with his dual Guineas heroine.

He said: “The Arc is definitely something we’re thinking about for Winter. I’m not saying it’s definite she’ll run in it but it’s certainly possible and under strong consideration.”

The feature race on day two of the two-day September fixture at Galway is the Ardilaun Hotel Oyster Stakes which goes to post at 4.35.

John Oxx has won this race six times since 2002, most recently with Tarana in 2014, and he relies on Red Stars this time.

Red Stars has not been in fantastic form so far this season but she is the highest-rated runner in the field and will be suited by the soft ground.

Dermot Weld has won this for the last two years on the trot, with Zhukova (2015) and Almela (2016), but he has no runner on this occasion so Pat Smullen will be on the Grade 1-winning hurdler Airlie Beach, who was a fine third in the Guinness Galway Hurdle last month.

The Willie Mullins-trained mare, who is in foal to Mount Nelson, will be having her final start on a racecourse for the Supreme Racing Syndicate.

Aidan O’Brien, who was last successful with Chamonix in 2012, is doubly-represented with Pavlenko and Pocketfullofdreams, the last-named turned out again quickly having run at Gowran Park on Saturday.

O’Brien has outstanding claims of landing the opening Irish Stallion Farms EBF Maiden (2.25) with Hunting Horn.

A two-year-old colt by the dual Derby winner Camelot, who enjoyed two winners at Listowel last week, was a good fourth at the Curragh on debut last month and looks likely to go off a short-priced favourite.

The ground at Galway is soft ahead of the seven-race Flat card.

CYCLING

Three mechanicals hampered Michael O’Loughlin’s World Championship race today, resulting in a 54th place finish in the Men’s U23 Time Trial at the 2017 UCI Road World Championships. The 37km ‘Race of Truth’ was won by Denmark’s Mikkel Bjerg in a time of 47:06:48. Brandon McNulty (USA) was second a minute down, with France’s Corentin Ermenault winning the bronze medal in the championships which take place this week in Bergen, Norway.

Speaking after the race the disappointed twenty-year-old described a frustrating race in which his electronic gears stopped working during the race, saying – “My gears stopped working about 4km from the end of the first lap. I carried on for a few kilometres while the course was flat, but once I came out of the tunnel and the road started to rise, I had to get a bike change.”

The Team Wiggins rider kept calm throughout – “I just wanted everything to run smoothly, but there is nothing to do once something like that happens. Once I hit the rise, I was stuck in too big a gear, and it was time to change the bike. You just have to think about what to do next, how to solve it. Everyone in the support car was great, and they got me going really fast. I just wanted to finish as best as I could for them.”

That wasn’t the end of the trouble for O’Loughlin – “That wasn’t the end of my day! I had two more mechanicals. When I got back going I hit a few speed bumps 2km later, and my saddle dropped. I had to stop and raise my saddle – and then it happened again after that!”

This brought to end another successful year for the young Tipperary man – “The Worlds were one of my biggest goals. I fractured my collar bone on the second last day of the Tour de l’Avenir three weeks ago, and that put a spanner in the works. Luckily, a few days after that I was doing Watt Bike session, and within a week I was on the road. My goal switched from striving for a top ten to looking for my best performance – but I felt good when I was here. I felt fresh today, but unfortunately mechanicals can happen.”

O’Loughlin is just one of many young riders performing well on the world stage, and he believes that they motivate each other – “It’s definitely motivating having guys like (Ryan) Mullen and (Eddie) Dunbar going well – it raises everybody’s level.”

The Time Trials continue this morning, with Juniors Ben Walsh and Xeno Young competing in the morning over a 21.1km circuit, the same course that will be used by the Elite Women in the afternoon – with National Champion Eileen Burns flying the flag for Ireland.

The World Road Championships run from the 17-24 September, during which eighteen Irish riders compete across eight events.