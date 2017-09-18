GOLF

Rory McIlroy’s failed to qualify for the PGA Tour season ending Tour Championship.

He won’t have the chance to defend his FedEx Cup title after finishing 58th at the BMW Championship in Illinois overnight.

McIlroy needed a top-four finish to advance.

Marc Leishman won the event by five-strokes at 23-under.

Romain Wattel clinched the KLM Open in the Netherlands.

He finished a shot clear of the field on 15 under after a final round of 69.

Paul Dunne ended up best of the Irish – he hit an excellent 66 to finish on 11 under par and a tie for 14th place.

Padraig Harrington hit a 69 to finish up on 3 under.

Sweden’s Anna Nordqvist won the last women’s golf major of the year.

She’s took the Evian Championship in France after coming through a play-off.

BOXING

Judge Adalaide Byrd has been stood down in the wake of Saturday’s super-bout between Gennady Golovkin (HARD G, GHIN-AH-DEE GOL-OV-KIN) and Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez.

She’s been criticised for scoring the bout 118-110 in Canelo’s favour in Las Vegas.

One of the judges called the fight 115-113 in triple G’s favour with the other judging it a draw.

The Nevada boxing commission say Byrd will get a ‘small break’.



DARTS

Mensur Suljovic took the Champions League of Darts title by defeating Gary Anderson 11-9 in last night’s final.

It was only the Austrian’s second-ever major final.

Anderson had beaten the soon to retire Phil Taylor and world champion Michael van Gerwen in his run to the decider.

HORSE RACING

Jaime Sommers, the last living filly out of the great Solerina, bolted up for the Bowe family in a handicap hurdle at Kilbeggan just over a week ago and turns out quickly in the Deacy Gilligan Irish EBF Mares Hurdle (3.25) at Galway today.

The opposition wasn’t strong at Kilbeggan but the manner in which she cut through the field – especially off the back of bumping into some really nice types on her previous starts – took the eye.

Jaime Sommers has already raced 25 times and that Kilbeggan win was only her second victory. However, she is still only five and there should be no reason why she cannot continue to improve.

If she is going to win, she will need to be at her best, as Willie Mullins looks like he has a potentially useful filly on his hands in Contingency.

She was impressive when winning on her Irish debut at Tramore last month and looks well suited by the race conditions here.

The first race of the two-day festival is underway at 2.25 with the Galway 2020 Maiden Hurdle and the going is soft.