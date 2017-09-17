GAELIC GAMES

After a summer of action across the country, the destination of the Sam Maguire Cup will be decided this afternoon.

The 2017 All-Ireland senior football final sees reigning champions Dublin take on Mayo in a hugely anticipated clash at Croke Park.

Both sides arrive into today’s game in contrasting fashion, with the Dubs strolling to another Leinster title and coming through the All-Ireland quarters and semi-finals with ease.

Meanwhile Mayo are playing their 10th Championship game of the year, which included two seperate replays.

Both sides are unchanged from their respective semi-final wins.

Throw-in at Croke Park is at 3.30.

SOCCER

Today’s Premier League games features four sides who finished in the top seven last season.

First up at 1.30 there’s a London derby at Stamford Bridge where champions Chelsea play host to Arsenal.

Following that one, Wayne Rooney is expected to start for Everton as he makes his first trip to Old Trafford since leaving Manchester United.

Kick off is at 4.

Tottenham are yet to register a Premier League win at Wembley, following their nil-nil draw with Swansea.

Port Vale’s Michael Brown became the third Enlgish Football League manager to lose his job last evening.

He’s left the League Two club by mutual consent.

It follows Gary Caldwell’s departure from Chesterfield – and Harry Redknapp’s sacking by Birmingham.

Lee Carsley takes over as caretaker boss of Birmingham with the side second from bottom after eight games.

Waterford have been crowned Airtricity League First Division champions.

It follows Cobh’s 3-nil loss to Cabinteely.

Waterford are also promoted to the Premier for next season.

RUGBY

It was a good day for the Irish provinces in the Guinness PRO14.

Munster and Leinster both sit top of their respective Conferences after seeing off contrasting opposition.

The Reds had a tough game away to the Ospreys, eventually winning out 21-16 at the Liberty Stadium.

Meanwhile the Blues defeated the Southern Kings 31-10 in the first ever PRO14 tie on South African soil.

GOLF

Rory McIlroy’s chances of reaching the season-ending Tour Championship are all but over.

He’s 17 shots off the lead at the BMW Championship after the third round, with Marc Leishman top of the leaderboard on 19-under.

McIlroy is ten shots off the top-four finish he needs to reach next week’s event, which he’s defending champion at.

Paul Dunne will be hoping to keep his good form going heading into the final day of the KLM Open.

He hit a 6 under par round of 65 yesterday to shoot up the leaderboard, and is currently in a tie for 16th.

However he’s still 8 shots behind leader Kiradech Aphibarnrat.

Padraig Harrington is back on 1 under.