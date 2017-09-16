GAELIC GAMES

Mayo are unchanged from their win over Kerry for tomorrow’s All-Ireland Senior Football Final against Dublin.

Paddy Durcan must be content with a place on the bench.

RUGBY

In the Guinness Pro 14, Leinster are in South Africa to take on the Southern Kings

Kick off at Port Elizabeth is at quarter past 1 Irish time.

Munster are also overseas – they play the Ospreys at quarter past 3.

The other games in the league see Cheetahs play Zebre at half 6 and Cardiff take on Glasgow at 25 to 8.

SOCCER

The Roy Hodgson era at Crystal Palace begins this afternoon, after his appointment during the week

They’re up against Southampton and it’s the day’s early kickoff in the Premier League, with proceedings getting underway at half 12.

Manchester City will hope to go top of the league on their own later.

They’re away to Watford in one of five three o’clock games.

At the same time, Liverpool take on Burnley, Leicester go to Huddersfield, Newcastle play Stoke City and West Brom are up against West Ham.

The half-five kick-off sees Spurs face Swansea at Wembley.

Bournemouth got their first Premier League win of this season last night.

The Cherries came from behind to beat Brighton 2-1.

Jermain Defoe scored the winning goal, his first for the club since 2001.

In the Sky Bet Championship, top of the table Leeds United are away to Millwall

Second-place Cardiff take on Sheffield Wednesday

Sheffield United – who are in third – are at home to Norwich

Wolves travel to play Nottingham Forest

While Preston are at Birmingham.

Ipswich Town are just outside the playoff positions and they host Bolton

9th-place Middlesbrough take on 10th-place QPR

Derby County are away to Bristol City

Burton Albion are at home to Fulham

Brentford face Reading

And it’s two of last year’s Premier League sides as Hull are up against Sunderland.

All of those games kick off at 3 o’clock with Barnsley facing Aston Villa in the

division’s late kick-off at half 5.



In the Scottish Premiership Celtic play Ross County while second-place Aberdeen are up against Kilmarnock.

Hibs play Motherwell and Hamilton take on Hearts and it’s Dundee versus Saint Johnstone

Those games are all at 3.



Last night Rangers were held to a 2-all draw at Partick.

It’s EA Sports Cup final day.

Shamrock Rovers take on Dundalk at 3 o’clock in Tallaght.

There’s also one game tonight in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division as Finn Harps take on Sligo at 8 o’clock.



Last night Galway boosted their chances of survival with a 2-1 win over Derry at Eamonn Deacy Park.

Drogheda look doomed at the bottom following a 4-1 loss to Bohemians and it was 1-all between Bray and Limerick.



GOLF

Rory McIlroy’s chances of reaching golf’s season-ending Tour Championship look slim as he sits well off the pace at the halfway point of the BMW Championship.

The Northern Irishman’s 1-under par, 15 shots behind leader Marc Leishman in Illinois.

McIlroy needs to move up from 51st to 30th in the play-off standings, to reach next week’s event, which he’s defending champion at.

MOTORSPORT

17 year-old Jordan Dempsey from Mullingar, who has been selected as the Young Racing Driver of the Month for July. The Westmeath driver had a busy month, with race meetings at three different circuits in Ireland and Britain.

In the course of five British Formula Ford Championship races at Donington Park and Castle Combe over two consecutive weekends, Jordan collected a win, second and third places and a fastest lap.

However, because his racing season had a late start due to his concentrating on preparations for the Leaving Certificate examinations, Jordan is not a contender for the British title despite showing race-winning pace, having missed the first half of the season.

As an added bonus, he recently received an award for obtaining the highest Leaving Cert marks in his school, Mullingar Community College.

Jordan’s main targets for the remainder of the season are the three high profile end-of-year Trophy races, Kirkistown’s Martin Donnelly event, the Formula Ford Festival at Brands Hatch and the Walter Hayes Trophy at Silverstone.

Jordan’s sponsors are Tim Buckley Race Management and his father Morgan’s company, Motorsport Car Preparation, where he has been working during the summer.

He began Karting at the age of 9, switching to cars in 2014 when he contested the Ginetta Junior class. He was Ginetta champion the following year, before graduating to Formula Ford in 2016. He is particularly happy at taking that Ginetta title, achieved against strong opposition, with the Mullingar driver setting three class lap records in the process.

Having been selected as the fourth Driver of the Month for the 2017 season, Jordan is now a contender for the prestigious Motorsport Ireland Young Racing Driver of the Year Award and the historic Sexton Trophy. This award is presented annually and is supported by Sport Ireland (formerly the Irish Sports Council) and Motorsport Ireland.

BOXING

The W-B-A, W-B-C and I-B-F middleweight world titles are on the line in Las Vegas tonight.

Gennady Golovkin and Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez will clash in a super-bout at the T-Mobile Arena.

Canelo’s suffered just one loss in his 12-year career, to Floyd Mayweather in 2013, while Golovkin has a perfect record of 37 wins from 37 fights – 33 of those by knock-out.

HORSE RACING

Flat racing dominates proceedings at Gowran Park on Saturday where the first of eight races is due off at 2.00pm. The Group 3 Denny Cordell Lavarack & Lanwades Stud Fillies Stakes (4.20) is the feature event with 11 runners declared including Alluringly, one of three Ballydoyle representatives. She scored over this course and trip in Listed company last month and must enter calculations again.

The Gowran Park Race (3.10) was won 12 months ago by the Dermot Weld-trained Massayan. The in-form Rosewell House maestro is represented this time with recent course handicap winner Sorelle Della Rose who should appreciate the testing ground and longer journey stepping up in class here under Pat Smullen. The going at Gowran is currently heavy.