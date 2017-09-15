SOCCER

Crowd trouble overshadowed Alexis Sanchez’s first Arsenal goal of the season last night.

They beat Cologne 3-1 in the Europa League – in a game which was delayed by an hour because far more German fans turned up than the visitors had tickets for.

Sanchez scored an exceptional goal in the second half – on his first start since failing to get a deadline day move to Manchester City.

Wenger says the forward is always capable of doing something special http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/cologne.mp3



Everton got off to a nightmare start – losing 3-nil to Atalanta in Italy.

Bournemouth hope to avoid making it five straight Premier League defeats when they host Brighton this evening.

It’s the first of two meetings between the sides in five days, they’re also set to clash in the League Cup on Tuesday.

Brighton expect to welcome back their captain Bruno from a back injury for the 8 o’clock kick-off.



Rangers are aiming for a third straight win in the Scottish Premiership later.

They go to winless Partick Thistle where victory by four-goals or more would send them to the top of the table.



Two of the League of Ireland Premier Division’s bottom three continue their fight against the drop this evening.

Basement side Drogheda begin the night 12-points from safety ahead of their game against Bohemians at United Park.

Second from bottom Galway host fourth place Derry City.

An away win for the Candystripes would see them climb to third place.

Bray Wanderers will put their off-field issues to one side when they host Limerick.

All those games in the top-flight are at a quarter-to-eight.

There’s also two games in the First Division.

Waterford can stretch their lead at the summit to eight-points if they win at their south-east rivals Wexford in the 8pm game.

While there’s a quarter-to-eight start at Tolka Park for the meeting of Shelbourne and basement side Athlone Town.



RUGBY

Dragons head-coach Bernard Jackman goes up against his former province Connacht in thes Guinness PRO-14 this evening.

Kick-off is at half-seven.

Flanker Chris Henry is back to captain Ulster for their match against the Scarlets at the Kingspan Stadium at twenty-five-to-eight.

It’s set to be an emotional night in Belfast as the province mark the passing of Ireland underage centre Nevin Spence five years ago today.

This evening’s other game sees Edinburgh host Benetton – also at twenty-five-to-eight.



GOLF

Rory McIlroy is ten shots off the lead after the first day of the BMW Championship at the PGA Tour Playoffs.

He’s one-over into today’s second-round where Marc Leishman leads by two strokes at nine-under.

Jason Day leads the chase at seven-under with Fed-Ex Cup leader Jordan Spieth six-under into day two.



The weather delayed first-round of the KLM Open gets back underway this morning.

Strong winds and heavy rain caused organisers to halt play yesterday afternoon.

Austria’s Bernd Wiesberger and England’s Richard Finch share the clubhouse lead at five-under.

Padraig Harrington will be back out at level-par after five holes while Paul Dunne is one-over through three.

The 54-hole Evian Championship resumed this morning.

World number one So-yeon Ryu had been leading on 2-under par yesterday when play was abandoned because of bad weather.

Christine Petit-Martin of France still leads the way at the Irish Senior Women’s Open Stroke Play.

Only 7 shots separate the top 10, with Suzanne Corcoran, Margaret McAuliffe, & Sheena McElroy among the chasing pack.