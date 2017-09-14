SOCCER

The FAI have launched an investigation into allegations of match fixing during a recent League of Ireland friendly game.

The investigation surrounds last Friday’s tie at the Carlisle Grounds between Bray Wanderers and Waterford, which Waterford won 5-nil.

The association have notified an Garda Siochana, and it’s believed a number of Bray players were questioned earlier in the week.

Bray have since confirmed that they are aware of the investigation and are co-operating fully with the Gardai.

It’s the second such scandal to hit Irish soccer this season, after two Athlone players were banned for 12 months after their side’s 3-1 loss to Longford in April.

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino says Harry Kane showed once again last night why he’s one of the best strikers in the world.

The England forward scored twice in their 3-1 Champions League win over Borussia Dortmund at Wembley.

Kane says he is feeling in top form at the moment – and hopes it continues………..

Manchester City began their Champions League campaign in style thanks to a 4-nil win away at Feyenoord.

England defender John Stones scored twice, with further goals from Sergio Aguero and Gabriel Jesus.

Manager Pep Guardiola says it was crucial to start well………..

Liverpool endured a frustrating night at Anfield as they dropped points in their Champions League group stage opener.

They could only manage a 2-all draw against Sevilla.

Roberto Firmino missed a penalty for the Merseysiders.

Manager Jurgen Klopp says it was a fair result………….

Kerry Schoolboys League results

JK Sports U12 Premier

Park A 4-0 LB Rovers

Killarney Plaza 15 Div 1

Killarney Athletic v Killorglin B was OFF.

Tralee Trophy World 16 Div 1 (brought forward from the weekend) Castleisland 4-6 Park B

GREYHOUND NEWS

A champion Irish greyhound has tested positive for a cocaine-like drug.

Clonbrien Hero, winner of the prestigious Laurels race, showed traces of benzoylecgonine in three samples.

The Irish Greyhound Board has released a statement in response to the allegations this morning.

But says it can’t comment on individual cases which may proceed to investigation.

GAA

Kerry’s Stephen Wallace is set to become the new Offaly senior football manager.

According to The Irish Mirror Newspaper there are still some minor details to iron out, but it’s likely that Wallace will be confirmed as the choice to succeed Pat Flanagan by the Offaly county board within the next 24 hours before being officially ratified at next month’s full county board meeting.

The Ardfert man has previously managed the Kerry junior side from 2014-16, guiding them to two All-Irelands and three Munster titles, and was in charge of IT Tralee’s Sigerson Cup team earlier this year.

RUGBY

Isa Nacewa and Jamison Gibson-Park will likely return to Dublin today, after they were refused entry to South Africa.

The Leinster pair are New Zealand passport holders, and were not granted the requisite visas for entry to South Africa.

Nick McCarthy has flown out as cover for the Pro 14 games with Southern Kings and Cheetahs.

OLYMPICS

It’s been confirmed that Paris will host the 2024 Olympic Games, and Los Angeles to take up the mantle four years later.

Both cities were the only two left in the running for the summer games that follow Tokyo 2020.

GOLF

Ireland’s Paul Dunne and Padraig Harrington are both in the field at The KLM Open today.

Harrington will head out around lunchtime, 20 minutes before Dunne.