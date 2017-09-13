GAA

Brian Cody will continue as the Kilkenny Senior Hurling manager for a 20th season.

The 11 time All Ireland winning boss and his back room team were ratified for another season by the County Board last night.

SOCCER

Chelsea thrashed Qarabag 6-nil at Stamford Bridge last night, to equal their best ever winning margin in the Champions League.

United beat Basel 3-nil at Old Trafford, but the victory came at price, with an injury to record signing Paul Pogba.

The influential midfielder could be sidelined for several weeks having suffered a hamstring injury and left the stadium on crutches.

Jose Mourinho was happy with the result but isn’t getting carried away………….

Celtic suffered their worst ever European home defeat.

The world’s most expensive frontline ran riot as Paris Saint-Germain set down a marker at Parkhead.

First half goals from Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Edinson Cavani sent the big spending French club on their way to a 5-nil victory.

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers admits his team were taught a harsh lesson…………..

Tonight, Liverpool make their Champions League return following a three year absence.

They welcome Sevilla to Anfield, the Spanish club to whom they lost the Europa League final two seasons ago.

Tottenham welcome Borussia Dortmund to Wembley.

Manchester City are away to Dutch champions Feyenoord.

Sean Maguire ensured his name will be in the conversation when Martin O’Neill names his squad for the World Cup qualifiers with Moldova and Wales.

The former Cork striker scored his second in as many games as Preston beat Cardiff 3-nil last night.

Alan Browne also scored from inside the centre circle in that game.

Daryl Murphy got the only goal of the game as Nottingham Forest won 1-nil at Sunderland.

Leeds top the Championship table this morning after their 2-nil win at home to Birmingham.

Barnsley set up a EFL Cup third round trip to Wembley.

They came from behind to beat Derby 3-2 at Oakwell.

Roy Hodgson’s been confirmed as the new manager of Crystal Palace.

The former England boss has signed a two-year contract with the club – who sacked Frank de Boer after just 77 days in charge yesterday.

Palace have lost all four of their Premier League games this season without scoring a top-flight goal.

Hodgson says, he can’t wait to get going……………