GAELIC GAMES

The newly crowned All Ireland Senior Camogie Champions will bring the O’Duffy Cup back to Cork today.

The Rebelettes won their third title in four years, with a dramatic 10 points to 9 win over last year’s winners Kilkenny at Croke Park yesterday.

Julia White scored the winner in the seventh minute of stoppage-time.

Cork captain Rena Buckley collected a record 18th All Ireland senior medal.

She says they were determined to avoid the runners up spot for the second season running http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/rena.mp3

TENNIS

Rafael Nadal has stormed to his third US Open and 16th Grand Slam title.

The world number one recorded a straight sets win over South Africa’s Kevin Anderson in the final in New York last night.

It is the first time since 2013 that Nadal, who also won the French Open in June, has claimed two major titles in the same season.

CYCLING

Chris Froome has made more history.

He became the first British rider to win the Tour of Spain.

He was also only the third competitor ever to win the Vuelta a Espana and the Tour de France in the same year.

Froome tells Sky Sports News how it feels to make history http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/froome.mp3

Before that, Belgium’s Lars Boom won the Tour of Britain.

Britain’s Elinor Barker won An Post Rás na mBan.

Alice Barnes took the honours in the final stage.

Kerry’s Josie Knight was 52nd overall.

SOCCER

Frank de Boer has vowed to continue as the Crystal Palace manager despite his team’s 1-nil defeat to Burnley at Turf Moore yesterday.

Palace have now lost all four of their opening Premier League games without scoring a goal.

MOTORSPORT

Defending champion Marc Marquez tops the MotoGP standings.

He won in San Marino, where he took the lead on the final lap – which denied Italian Danilo Petrucci a maiden victory.

