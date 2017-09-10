HORSE RACING

The 25-1 outsider Decorated Knight swooped late to cause a big surprise and land the QIPCO Irish Champion Stakes, the feature race of day 1 of Irish Champions Weekend at Leopardstown.

The British challenger stormed home to beat Churchill and Eminent with an electric bust of speed in the last furlong.

Order Of St George will today at the Curragh bid to become the fifth horse to win more than one running of the Comer Group International Irish St Leger.

He faces nine rivals in the final Classic of the Irish season at 4.50, the highlight on Day 2 of Longines Irish Champions Weekend.

RUGBY

Munster were 51-18 winners over Cheetahs in the Guinness PRO14.

GAELIC GAMES

For the third time in four years, Cork take on Kilkenny in the final of the Liberty Insurance All-Ireland Senior Camogie Championship.

Kilkenny go in as defending champions after a four point win 12 months ago, though Cork did claim the previous two titles.

Cork snuck into the final with a three point win over Galway, while their opponents had 8 points to spare over Leinster rivals Dublin.

Throw-in at Croke Park is at 4, with two other finals taking place beforehand.

Dublin meet Westmeath in the premier junior decider from 12, and then at 2 the Cork intermediates face Meath.



TENNIS

Unseeded Sloane Stephens needed just over an hour to beat fellow American Madison Keys and win a first ever US Open title.

She won the final 6-3 6-love.

This evening Rafa Nadal plays in his third Grand Slam final of the year.

He takes on South African Kevin Anderson in the men’s final, where a win would give Nadal his third title at Flushing Meadows.

SOCCER

Manchester United and Manchester City are level on points at the top of the Premier League this morning.

United are the leaders, but they dropped points for the first time this season in drawing 2-all at Stoke last night.

There’s two games to be decided in the Premier League today.

Crystal Palace head to Burnley at lunchtime aiming to pick up their first league points under Frank de Boer.

They’ve lost all three of their top-flight games since the Dutchman became manager.

Kick off is at 1.30, and then at 4 Swansea host Newcastle.

GOLF

England’s Matthew Fitzpatrick is only 2 shots off the lead going into the final day of the European Masters in Switzerland.

With the third round not yet complete, he’s on 9-under.

Australia’s Scott Hend is the pace-setter.

Lexi Thompson has won LPGA Indy Women in Tech.

A 68 saw her close on 19 under, 4 clear of Lydia Ko.

MOTORSPORT

Britain’s Cal Crutchlow qualified fourth fastest for this afternoon’s San Marino MotoGP.

He was only outpaced by the top three in this year’s championship.

Andrea Dovizioso – who leads the standings – shares the front row with Spanish pair Maverick Vinales and Marc Marquez.

CYCLING

Chris Froome is expected to claim the Vuelta a Espana this afternoon.

He leads the general classification standings by over two minutes heading into today’s processional final stage.

The Netherlands’ Belle de Gast of WV Breda took her second stage win of the week as she sprinted up the Parade in front of Kilkenny Castle to win the penultimate stage of An Post Rás na mBan.

De Gast led in Sweden’s Frida Knutsson of Team Crescent DARE and overall race leader Elinor Barker of Team GB at the end of the one-hour of racing after the top three detached themselves from the main group in the final two laps of the 2km circuit.

Barker leads overall ahead of Alexandra Nessmar of Sweden going into the 85km final stage due to finish at the Parade in Kilkenny at 2pm.

The stage was run off at a frenetic pace with a much slimmed down bunch still in contention at the end of 45minuts and three laps.

Points Race World Champion Barker was one of the first riders on the attack when the race director’s flag came in to start the race and the Great Britain team was rarely far from the action on the front.

Mel Lowther, leader of the Women’s Cycling Ireland Young Rider competition, was out front for almost a third of the race before she was reabsorbed by the bunch and almost immediately replaced out front by her Team GB team-mate Becky Raybould.

De Gast, Kirsten Peetom (Maastlandster CCN) and Frida Knutsson (Team Crescent DARE) also tried their luck off the front but it was still a compact group approaching the final two tours.

The irrepressibly De Gast, victor of the opening stage into Gowran on Wednesday, went clear again with Knutsson and Barker recognised the importance of the move.

Their lead was never more than 50metres but it was enough to ensure the trio would contest the win with de Gast, a truly remarkable cycle racing rookie with a history of playing top level field hockey in Holland, first around the final bend.

Neither the gradient increase nor the road surface would deny her and de Gast’s power was never in doubt as she put her arms in the air for a second time on her first visit to Ireland.

Knutsson’s second place made it three podiums this week and four in her two visits to An Post Rás na mBan but the Swedish Under-23 star is still waiting for the elusive win.

Barker had no answer in the final sprint but her overall command of the race is vice-like ahead of tomorrow’s final stage, an 85km rolling test which includes the tough climb at Inistioge.

The Welsh wizard, who celebrated her 23rd birthday on this race, has a full house of jerseys, with a commanding lead in the Wicklow 200 Mountains classification and the narrowest of advantages in the NDC Points competition which she leads from her team-mate Alice Barnes on countback of stage wins.

Making it another great day for Team GB, Mel Lowther retains her lead in the WomensCycling.ie Young Rider Classification.

Eve McCrystal (Garda CC) showed the quality of her current form with another strong top ten finish and she sits in a fine fifth overall while retaining a comfortable lead in the Kilkenny County Council Best Irish Rider Classification.

The race concludes in Kilkenny City on the Parade in front of the Castle tomorrow after a final thrash up the Medieval Mile following over 400km of tough road race action.