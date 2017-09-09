RUGBY

Munster boss Rassie Erasmus comes up against the Cheetahs from his native South Africa in the Guinness PRO-14 today.

Kick-off at Thomond Park is at a quarter-past-five.

Ulster take on Benetton in Treviso at five-past six and Connacht host the Southern Kings at twenty-five-to-eight.

Last night Leinster registered a bonus-point 37-9 win over Cardiff at the RDS.

HORSE RACING

The waiting is finally over and the much-anticipated 2017 Irish Champions weekend gets underway at Leopardstown today with a top class eight-race card beginning at 3.25.

Dual classic winner Churchill, beaten on his last two starts at Royal Ascot and York, bids to resume winning ways when he faces nine rivals in the €1,250,000 QIPCO Irish Champion Stakes (6.45) over 1m2f. Aidan O’Brien has won this race seven times and his dual 2000 Guineas hero is currently the slight odds-on favourite with most firms for the feature event and will be ridden again by Ryan Moore. Ballydoyle is also represented in the same race with Epsom Derby runner-up Cliffs Of Moher, partnered by Seamie Heffernan, while Donnacha O’Brien teams up with outsider and Secretariat runner-up Taj Mahal. Big danger to the principal domestic hope is the Martyn Meade-trained stable star Eminent, who enjoyed a confidence-boosting Group Two success at Deauville a few weeks ago and will be partnered by Frankie Dettori for the first time. The Sir Michael Stoute-trained Poet’s Word and Decorated Knight from Roger Charlton’s stable also make the journey across the Irish Sea. Dermot Weld saddles The Grey Gatsby, who won this prize in 2014 when trained by Kevin Ryan, and Grade One-winning mare Zhukova, the mount of stable jockey Pat Smullen.

Winter is another dual classic winner on show at the Dublin track. Successful in the English and Irish 1,000 Guineas this season she is the warm favourite for the mouth-watering Coolmore Fastnet Rock Matron Stakes (5.35) where a field of 12 face the starter. Among her rivals are last years second and third Persuasive and Qemah while Roly Poly, Rhododendron and Hydrangea make up the powerful four-strong Ballydoyle challenge.

In a card laden with quality the Group 2 Clipper Logistics Boomerang Stakes (6.10) includes Custom Cut, successful for David O’Meara in the corresponding race two years ago, but Aidan O’Brien again holds a strong hand. His Sir John Lavery is favourite with Ryan Moore booked while stable companion Whitecliffsofdover cannot be ruled out with Seamie Heffernan in the saddle.

The going at Leopardstown is currently good to yielding on the inner track and good to yielding, good in places on the outer track. The first four races will be run on the inner track while the last four take place on the outer track.

Limerick trainer Charles Byrnes and young Donal McInerney were in flying form at Kilbeggan this evening as they registered a double together.

Rosie Alice got the ball rolling for the duo when she won the Midland Breeders Supporting Kilbeggan Beginners Chase after being well-punted.

The double was completed just a half on hour later when McInerney guided Rock On Fruity home in front in the feature handicap chase. Rock On Fruity is owned by legendary owner JP McManus and was returned an 8-1 shot.

TENNIS

Rafael Nadal’s on course for a third US Open title.

He made the final after securing a four-set win over Juan Martin del Potro – beating the Argentinean 4-6 6-love 6-3 6-2.

The world number one will meet Kevin Anderson – after the South African won his semi against Spain’s Pablo Carreno Busta 4-6 7-5 6-3 6-4.

Tonight sees the first all-American women’s US Open final since Serena Williams beat her sister Venus in 2002.

15th seed Madison Keys and the unseeded Sloane Stephens are both in their first ever major finals.

SOCCER

Deadline-day signing Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is in line to make his Liverpool debut in their Premier League lunchtime kick-off away to Manchester City.

Liverpool make the trip without playmaker Philippe Coutinho, who is not match fit – depite featuring for Brazil in their recent World Cup qualifiers.

City come into the game without injured captain Vincent Kompany and the suspended Raheem Sterling.

Kick-off is at half-twelve.

In the 3pm games, Chelsea midfielder Danny Drinkwater is set to make his debut at his former club Leicester.

Leicester have striker Kelechi Iheanacho back from a foot injury.

Southampton are expected to welcome Virgil van Dijk back to their squad for their game against Watford.

Brighton meet West Brom in the top-flight of English football for first time since their goalless draw in 1983.

Wayne Rooney will feature for Everton in their game against Spurs at Goodison Park following his arrest for drink driving.

Arsenal look to bounce back from their 4-nil loss to Liverpool when they host Bournemouth

Stoke captain Ryan Shawcross is out of their game against his former club Manchester United.

The England defender is recovering from a back injury.

That’s the late kick-off at half-five.

Derby are up to fourth in the Championship after thrashing Hull at Pride Park.

Gary Rowett’s side won 5-nil to secure their second home league win of the season.

Cork City continue their defence of the Daily Mail FAI Cup this evening.

John Caulfield’s side make the trip to First Division Longford for a half-seven kick-off at the City Calling Stadium.

Last night the only non-League side in the quarter-finals exited the competition.

Bluebell United lost out 4-2 to Shamrock Rovers.

Dundalk inflicted a 4-0 defeat on their rivals while Limerick won 2-1 at Galway.

Celtic are on top of the Scottish Premiership table after their 4-1 win at Hamilton last night.

Aberdeen can re-take the summit if they win against Hearts this afternoon.

GOLF

Paul Dunne’s 12 shots off the lead heading into the third round of golf’s Omega European Masters in Switzerland.

The Wicklow man is level-par after 36-holes with Australia’s Scott Hend.

Lydia Ko and Lexi Thompson share top spot in the Indy Women in Tech.

The pair are 15 under, a single stroke better off than Candie Kung.



Linn Grant won the Ladies British Open Amateur Stroke Play Championship after the completion of the third and fourth rounds at North Berwick.

The Swede birdied the two remaining holes of the final round to post a one-under-par 72 and claim victory by three strokes over Hannah Screen and Annabel Wilson with a four-under-par total of 288.

Remarkably, the win came 49 years after her grandfather, James Grant of Inverness, won the Scottish Boys Championship over the same East Lothian links.

It was also a season’s Scottish double for the 18-year-old from Helsingborg, who had her father John as her caddie. Back in April, she won the Helen Holm Scottish Women’s Open Stroke Play Championship at Royal Troon.

Grant, who carded a second round 68 yesterday, the lowest round of the championship, was one ahead after a third round 71. She was one behind by the turn and still one adrift with six holes to play.

While others faltered in the testing, blustery conditions, the young Swede produced a stunning finish. She holed from 12 feet for a birdie at the 17th and then drove the green at the par four 18th.

Last month, Grant enjoyed a career highlight when she competed for Team Europe in the Junior Solheim Cup.

Screen and Wilson tied for second place on a one-under-par total of 291 with Olivia Winning in fourth place on a one-over-par total of 293.

Wilson pushed hard to get into contention. She holed a monster putt for an eagle two at the 273-yard 18th for a two-under-par 71 in the third round and then started the final round with three straight birdies. Three bogeys in a row from the 13th hindered her run for the title however.

Screen, from Berkhamsted Golf Club, was in the hunt all the way but bogeys at the 16th and 17th saw her having to settle for the share of second place. She closed with a 74.

CYCLING

Britain’s Elinor Barker (Team GB) justified her pre event favourite’s status as she romped up Mount Leinster to win stage three of An Post Rás na mBan

The 23-year-old from Cardiff waited until the lower slopes of Corrabut Gap inside the final five kilometres of the 107.4km stage to launch her winning bid and was soon racing solo to the stage win and the overall lead.

Barker had team-mate Mel Lowther in a breakaway group of nine which had a one-minute advantage on the approach to final five km but when the gradient gripped, the break disintegrated and Barker launched her bid.

The Olympic Team Pursuit gold medallist from Rio 2016 caught and passed all the breakaway riders by the summit of Corrabut Gap and the final 3.5km to Nine Stones was an exercise in accruing as big a lead as possible to take into tomorrow’s stage four time trial.

“it was a perfect day really,” said Barker. “It kind of went exactly how we were hoping it would. We’re generally pretty happy as a team.

“We were in a perfect position really in that we had Mel (Lowther) off the front with a group of strong riders and a few pretty good climbers who we were hoping would work really really hard and tire themselves out before the climb which I think is what happened because by the time I caught up to them they were looking pretty tired.

“I think they had all ridden pretty hard to the bottom of the climb so it was a perfect situation. I caught them with about two km before the first QoM and I hit it with about a kilometre to go and then just carried it on on the rest of the hill and got the stage win.”

Further down the hill, race leader Belle de Gast produced a stout defence of the leader’s An Post Pink jersey to finish 11th on the day but the Dutch rider eventually lost 2m 33s to slip to 11th overall.

Second across the line and racing into second overall was Sweden’s Alexandra Nessmar of Team Crescent DARE, 1m09s behind Barker and 18s in front of Natalie Grinczer (WNT) who was fourth on the day.

Laura Massey’s performance in finishing third in the stage has moved her up into fourth position, though the Rás na mBan regular visitor has ceded the lead of the Wicklow 200 Queen of the Mountains lead to Barker.

On a great day for Team GB, Mel Lowther survived to finish fifth after her efforts in the nine-rider breakaway and she now takes over the lead of the Women’s Cycling Ireland Young Rider competition.

Best of the Irish once again was Eve McCrystal (Garda CC) who was a delighted sixth on the stage and now lies sixth overall and in the lead of the Kilkenny County Council Best Irish Rider Classification.

She, like Barker, had kept her powder dry in the early stages, watching as Frenchwoman Noumié Abgrall (Team Breizh) went on the attack, the Breton forging a lead of over a minute before being reabsorbed.

A nine-rider group then formed out front including Lowther, Nessman, Kerry’s Josie Knight (Team WNT) and Lauren Creamer (NCC Kuota Torelli), Anna Christian (Isle of Man), Amanda Jamieson (Team CCN), Molly Patch (CC London), Joanne Thom (EDCO Continental), and Steph Mottram (NCC Kuota Torelli).

They worked well to establish a lead of 1m13s but with the climbs of Corrabut Gap and Mount Leinster coming in quick succession at the end, there was little they could do about Barker.

23-year-old Barker will defend her 1m09s lead in tomorrow’s fourth stage time trial over 11km on the Waterford Road in Kilkenny.

This evening’s fifth stage is a one-hour city centre circuit race on a 2km circuit at Kilkenny Castle.

It’s the penultimate day of this year’s Vuelta a Espana.

Tour de France champion Chris Froome holds a 1 minute and 37 seconds advantage in the leader’s red jersey heading into the 117-kilometre mountain stage today.

Nicolas Roche is 15th overall after his top-10 finish yesterday.

BOXING

Kildare’s Eric Donovan fights for the B-U-I Celtic Featherweight title this evening.

The former European amateur bronze medal winner takes on Wales’ Dai Davies.

That’s the headline bout on the ‘Celtic Clash 3: Building Champions’ card at the National Stadium.