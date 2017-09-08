TENNIS

Venus Williams is out of the U-S Open.

The 7 time Grand Slam winner lost her semi final to the unseeded Sloane Stephens in New York last night.

The 24 year old won 10 of the last 11 points to claim victory in the deciding set.

After almost a year out with a foot injury, Stephens was ranked 957th in the world earlier this summer.

She will now face Madison Keys in her first Grand Slam Final.

Keys recorded a straight sets win over CoCo Vandeweghe.

The Men’s Semi Finals are down for decision tonight at the US Open.

Juan Martin del Potro takes on Rafael Nadal.

South Africa’s Kevin Anderson meets Spain’s Pablo Carreno Busta in the other last four encounter.

Meanwhile, Simon Carr’s run in the junior tournament has come to an end.

The Westmeath teenager lost his Boy Singles last 16 encounter to Russia’s Timofey Skatov in three sets.



SOCCER

Non-league Bluebell United will hope to create an upset in the Daily Mail F-A-I Cup this evening.

The Leinster Senior League side take on 24-time winners Shamrock Rovers in a quarter final in Tallaght.

Bluebell are without former Irish international Keith Fahey due to suspension.

Manager Andy Noonan says he is a big loss http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/morningnight.mp3

Also tonight, Louth rivals Dundalk and Drogheda meet at Oriel Park, while Galway host Limerick.

Celtic warm up for Tuesday’s Champions League clash against Paris Saint Germain, by playing Hamilton in the Scottish Premiership tonight.

Hull will move up to fourth in the Championship if they win away at Derby this evening.

The home side could do the same, but would need a five-goal victory.

RUGBY

Devin Toner will make his 200th appearance for Leinster this evening.

The Meath native will become only the sixth player to reach the milestone, when he lines out against the Cardiff Blues at the R-D-S.

Former Ireland captain Keith Wood says it is a remarkable achievement http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/morningnight.mp3

GOLF

Paul Dunne tees off his second round at the Omega European Masters in Switzerland this morning.

The Wicklowman has spent the night on 1 under par, 5 shots off the lead.

Spanish veteran Miguel Angel Jimenez shares the top of the leader board with Scott Hend and Tyrrell Hatton.

First in LPGA Indy Women in Tech is Lexi Thompson.

An opening 63 has her at 9 under, one in front of Sandra Gal and Kris Tamulis.



RACING

He is best known for his brilliance over jumps but Ruby Walsh will line up against his Flat counterparts as he takes the ride on Renneti at Leopardstown on Saturday.

The 1m5f handicap, which is worth €150,000, will be the scene for the multiple champion jockey’s first ride on the Flat for four years aboard the Willie Mullins-trained eight-year-old.

Explaining the decision, Walsh said: “It’s a big pot and as Renneti has to carry top weight, it meant that I could take the ride as he’s in there off 10st 3lbs. “It’s as simple as that really – it’s great to be taking part on Irish Champions Weekend, but it’d be even better to win.”

Although the Willie Mullins trained Blixt may not possess the same level of talent as her three-parts brother Hurricane Fly, she battled in a manner that her older sibling would have been proud of in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Opportunity Handicap Hurdle at Clonmel on Thursday evening.

Steered to victory by Niall Kelly, the five-year-old mare finished with a wet sail to the delight of the Supreme Racing Club, who were out in force at the Tipperary track to welcome their winner.

She returned at 16-1, having proved very easy to back before the off.

Irish Racing Previews

KILBEGGAN

Friday, September 8

First Race: 4.20

The locals will be in high spirits at Kilbeggan this evening as they welcome Taoiseach Leo Varadkar to the track’s concluding meeting of the year.

Varadkar’s presence will be enough of an attraction for many to make the trip, but away from the side-show, there is a decent seven-race card which is headlined by the Like Kilbeggan On Facebook Handicap Chase (6.55).

Much will depend on whether the ground turns soft between now and race time as many of the runners have a definite preference for good ground.

Noel Meade’s Net D’Ecosse heads the weights. The Gigginstown-owned gelding was third in the Midlands National at the track in July and ran a huge race to make the frame in the Galway Blazers last month on soft ground.

The step back up in trip and the prospects of better ground would give the seven-year-old leading claims, while Henry de Bromhead’s The King Of Brega and the Gordon Elliott-trained course winner Cecil Corbett are also likely to be popular among punters.

With racing underway at 4.20pm, the ground at Kilbeggan is currently good to yielding.

DOWN ROYAL

Friday, September 08

First Race: 4.05

The West Coast Cooler Fashion Week Ulster Cesarewitch Handicap (7.15) is the feature race at Down Royal this evening and Gordon Elliott’s Presenting Julio, who has been a star this season winning five races, will be bidding to notch his first Flat success of the season.

Like many of Elliott’s Flat runners, Presenting Julio will be partnered by leading jockey Declan McDonogh. The Meath native could not be in better form at present as he piloted a 44-1 treble at Gowran Park on Wednesday evening.

Bookmakers have chalked up the Edward O’Grady-trained Venezia as the early favourite for the race and the dashing grey is set to be partnered by title-chasing Pat Smullen.

The proud Rhode native has a decent book of rides and will be hoping to get his evening off to a flyer aboard the Michael O’Callaghan-trained Kion in the opening Irish Stallion Farms EBF Maiden (4.05).

The Dragon Pulse colt was second on his latest start at the Curragh and is expected to be on the scene again. Damselfly, trained by Joseph O’Brien, is returning from a two month absence but would be competitive on the best of her form.

The ground at Down Royal is yielding.