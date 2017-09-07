TENNIS

Roger Federer has crashed out of the U-S Open.

The 19 time Grand Slam Champion was beaten in four sets by Juan Martin del Potro.

The Argentine will now face Rafael Nadal in the semi-finals.

It is women’s semi-final day in New York and there is and all-American line-up for the first time since 1981.

Two-time champion Venus Williams will play Sloane Stephens.

That will be followed by the meeting of Madison Keys and CoCo Vandeweghe.

Westmeath’s Simon Carr aims to reach his first ever junior Grand Slam quarter-final later.

The son of former Dublin football boss Tommy Carr faces Russian Timofey Skatof in the last-16 of the U-S boys Open in New York.

GAA

Mayo manager Stephen Rochford says his team are relishing the challenge of tackling holders Dublin in the All-Ireland Senior Football Final on Sunday week.

Dublin lifted the Sam Maguire after a replay win against Mayo 12-months ago.

Rochford knows what they’re up against ………….

CYCLING

The peloton head back into the mountains for today’s stage 18 at the Vuelta a Espana.

Ireland’s team Aqua Blue will be hoping to build on yesterday’s historic stage win for Stefan Denifl.

Chris Froome holds a 1-minute-16-seconds advantage over Vincenzo Nibali in the leader’s red jersey.

Nicolas Roche is 17th overall.

GOLF

Paul Dunne’s among the afternoon starters on today’s first day of the Omega European Masters in Switzerland.

The Wicklow man comes into the tournament in 33rd place on the Race to Dubai with 11 events left.

He tees off at 1.20 Irish time.

Defending champion Alex Noren says the course is set up for low scoring …………

HORSE RACING

Declan McDonogh was red-hot at Gowran Park last evening as the Meath native landed a treble in the last three races.

The treble could have been backed at odds of 444-1.

Clonmel plays host to a seven-race all national-hunt fixture this evening.

Cloughjordan-based trainer Denis Hogan will be hoping to get the meeting off to a flyer as he saddles Storm Rising in the opening Mylerstown Maiden Hurdle, having progressed with each of his three starts since switching to jumping.

Clonmel trainer John Lonergan will bid for a local success in the Kilsheelan Mares Maiden Hurdle, represented by seven-year-old Jazz Mine, who produced a career-best display last time at Wexford, staying on from the back.

Willie Mullins looks to have a strong chance in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Opportunity Handicap Hurdle in the shape of Blixt, a three-parts sister to the mighty Hurricane Fly.

The first race is due off at 4.25 and the going is good.

There are four race meetings cross chanell today.

Salisbury is Good to soft – good in places with a 1.50 start.

Haydock is Good to Soft and away at 2pm

Sedgefield is Good and off at 2.10

Chelmsford is Standard with the opener at 5.40