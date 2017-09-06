The Republic of Ireland’s chances of qualifying for next summer’s World Cup in Russia have suffered a huge blow.

Martin O’Neill’s team lost 1-nil to Group D leaders Serbia at the AVIVA Stadium last night – with former Manchester City defender Aleksandar Kolarov getting the winner.

Serbia’s victory moves them four-points clear at the summit.

James McClean and Robbie Brady were both booked and will miss Ireland’s trip to Moldova in the next game.

O’Neill is not giving up hope of qualifying ……………

Former Ireland international Kevin Kilbane says Ireland can have no complaints with the result……….

Wales moved one-point ahead of Ireland by beating Moldova 2-nil – with Aaron Ramsey and Hal Robson-Kanu getting the goals.

It was one-all between Austria and Georgia in Vienna in the other game in the group.

===

Ireland’s under-21s have kept up their 100 per cent record in 2019 European Championship qualifying.

Ryan Manning scored twice as Noel King’s side won 3-1 against Azerbaijan in Baku.

Manning’s QPR clubmate Reece Grego-Cox got the other.

TENNIS

Venus Williams has reached the U-S Open semi finals for the first time since 2010.

The 37-year-old beat two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova in New York last night, coming from 2 games down to win the deciding set.

Williams will play the unseeded Sloane Stephens for a place in the final on Thursday.

=====

Roger Federer takes on Juan Martín del Potro in a repeat of the 2009 Men’s Singles Final this evening.

Top seed Rafael Nadal faces Russian teenager Andrey Rublev, the youngest player to reach the last-eight at Flushing Meadows in 16-years.

=====

There are also two women’s quarter-finals.

Number one seed Karolina Pliskova goes up against Coco Vandeweghe while 15th seed Madison Keys plays Estonia’s Kaia Kanepi.

=====

Irish teenager Simon Carr has progressed to the last-16 of the junior tournament.

The Westmeath youngster defeated France’s Jamiee Floyd Angele in straight sets last evening.

GAA

Mickey Harte will remain on as Tyrone football manager until 2020.

He was handed a three-year extension at last night’s County Committee meeting.

The three-time All-Ireland winning boss has been charge since 2002.

HORSE RACING

The Irish Stallion Farms EBF maiden, worth 16-and-a-half thousand Euro in prize-money, is the feature race at Gowran Park this evening.

Aidan O’Brien and his son Joseph are both double-handed among the nine runners declared.

Champion jockey Pat Smullen is booked for the ride on the Joseph O’Brien-trained newcomer Palace Guard.

The going at the Kilkenny track is heavy ahead of the first of seven races going to post at 4.35

Elsewhere, Lingfield is Good – good to firm in places with a 1.50 start

Southwell is Good and off at 2pm

Chepstow is Good- good to soft in places and away at 2.10

Kempton is Standard to slow with the opener at 5.20