SOCCER

The Republic of Ireland face a make or break World Cup qualifier against Group D leaders Serbia at the Aviva Stadium tonight.

Martin O’Neil’s men will look to bounce back from Saturday’s disappointing draw in Georgia, with a win that would move them to the top of the table.

It is hoped that Norwich playmaker Wes Hoolahan can overcome a tight groin issue.

Aiden McGeady is also an injury doubt due to a hamstring problem.

Ireland manager Martin O’Neill hopes it will be another special encounter http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/ENCOUNTER.mp3

Kick off is at 7.45.

At the same time Austria entertain Georgia and Wales are away to Moldova.

The Welsh lie third in Group D, just two points behind Ireland.



Northern Ireland are on course for a place in the play offs, have secured second place in Group C.

Goals from Jonny Evans and Chris Brunt handed them a 2-nil win over the Czech Republic at Windsor Park last night.

England are five points clear at the top of Group F, having come from behind to beat Slovakia 2-1 at Wembley.

Scotland beat Malta 2-nil at Hampden Park to close to within a point of second placed Slovakia.



GAELIC GAMES

Thousands of Galway supporters greeted their newly crowned All Ireland Hurling winners in Ballinasloe and Salthill last night.

Both the Liam McCarthy and Irish Press Cups were paraded.

A huge crowd also welcomed Waterford home at the Quays in the city.

Galway captain David Burke thanked the fans for their reception at Pearse Stadium http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/BURKE-1.mp3 morning



TENNIS

Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer remain on course to meet in the semi finals of the U-S Open.

The World Number One booked his place in the last eight with a comfortable victory over Ukraine’s Alexandr Dolgopolov.

Federer over came Philipp Kohlschreiber to reach the U-S Open quarter finals for the 12th time.

Venus Williams and Petra Kvitova meet in the Women’s Single quarter finals today.

Top seed Karolina Pliskova will take on America’s Coco Vandeweghe.



GOLF

Justin Thomas won his fifth U-S P-G-A Tour title of the season at the Dell Technologies Championship in Boston last night.

Jordan Spieth was runner up, to move to the top of the Fed-Ex Cup playoff standings.

