The Liam McCarthy Cup is heading back to Galway for the first time in 29 years.

The Tribesmen beat Waterford by 26 points to 2-17 at Croke Park yesterday, to claim their first All Ireland Senior Hurling Championship title since 1988.

Micheál Donoghue’s men will receive a hero’s welcome when they return to the county this evening.

Donoghue says his players deserve huge credit for the win http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/credit-1.mp3

Waterford manager Derek McGrath is extremely proud of his team, but admits Galway were deserved winners http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/derek-2.mp3

It will be a double celebration as Galway also won the All Ireland Minor Final, defeating Cork by 2-17 to 2-15.

SOCCER

The Republic of Ireland will be back training in Abbotstown this morning, ahead of tomorrow’s crucial World Cup Qualifier against Serbia.

It is a must win encounter for the Boys in Green following Saturday’s disappointing draw in Georgia.

Serbia beat Moldova at the weekend, to move two points ahead of Ireland at the top of the qualification group.

Belgium have qualified for next summer’s World Cup in Russia – with a 2-1 victory over Greece.

Former champions France were embarrassed by a goalless draw at home to minnows Luxembourg.



TENNIS

Maria Sharapova has been knocked out of the U-S Open.

The Russian’s first Grand Slam appearance following a 15 month doping ban has ended with a fourth round defeat to 16th seed Anastasija Sevastova.

Wimbledon Champion Garbine Muguruza is also out, following defeat to Petra Kvitova.

The Top Seeds are back in action in New York today, with Rafael Nadal and Karolina Pliskova both aiming to reach the quarter finals.



GOLF

England’s Paul Casey’s in a strong position going into the final round of the Dell Technologies Championship.

He’s one-shot off the joint leaders Justin Thomas and Marc Leishman, who are on 12 under-par.

The LPGA Cambia Portland Classic has been won by Stacy Lewis.

A closing 69 took her to 20 under, a single stroke better off than In Gee Chun.



CYCLING

It’s the second rest day at the Vuelta a Espana – with Britain’s Chris Froome still in control.

He’s just over a minute in front of his rivals – as he tries to add the title to his Tour de France victory.



HORSE RACING

Trainer Noel Meade is hoping that former Cheltenham Gold Cup winner Coneygree makes it to the Guinness Kerry National at Listowel.

That’s so his own two-time Grade 1 winner Road To Riches sneaks in off a low weight.

Meade said: “I really hope the Bradstocks bring Coneygree to Listowel, that would suit me just fine! If he made the trip over we’d sneak into the Kerry National off around 10 stone or something like that. I’d love that.”

He added: “Road To Riches lives outside in the paddock all the time now and that new regime seems to be suiting him. I’ve been very happy with him since the Galway Plate and I’d like to think he’d have a great chance in the Kerry National. He’s coming back to himself.”

Meade was speaking after welcoming owners to his Tu Va stables in Castletown on Sunday morning, where the former champion trainer gave the lowdown on more than 100 horses paraded in front of his visitors.