GAELIC GAMES

Either Galway or Waterford will end a long wait to claim the Liam McCarthy Cup today when they meet in this year’s All-Ireland hurling final.

Galway are aiming to bridge a 29 year gap since they won an All-Ireland title, while Waterford have to go back as far as 1959 for the last time they brought home the trophy.

It’s the first time in history the two sides are meeting in an All-Ireland decider, although the Deise have won all 10 previous Championship meetings between the sides.



Galway forward Conor Cooney knows they’ll have to work hard to get scores against what’s proved to be a strong Waterford back-line http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/cooney.mp3



Waterford captain Kevin Moran says Galway have proved why they’ve been favourites for the All-Ireland all summer http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/moran-1.mp3



Throw-in at a sold out Croke Park is at 3.30, while Galway are also in action in the minor final as they face Cork from 1.30.



Mayo have caused a major shock by knocking reigning champions Cork out of this year’s TG4 All-Ireland Senior Ladies Football Championship.

Cork went into yesterday’s game winning 11 of the last 12 All-Ireland titles, but they fell to a 3-11 to 18 point defeat to the Connacht side.

It’s Mayo first final appearance since 2007, and they now face Dublin in this year’s decider.

SOCCER

The Republic of Ireland have a tough task ahead of them if they’re to secure automatic qualification to the World Cup in Russia.

Martin O’Neill’s side were held to a 1-all draw away to Georgia after a disappointing performance in Tblisi.

Ireland looked to be on their way to 3 points when Shane Duffy headed home a Cyrus Christie free-kick after just 4 minutes, but they failed again to build on that lead.

The Georgians deservedly equalised after 35 minutes, and the visitors were unable to capitalise on some late opportunities.

It means Ireland now sit two points behind Serbia in Group D ahead of Tuesday’s meeting between the sides at the Aviva.

O’Neill admitted afterwards their first half performance wasn’t good enough http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/useless.mp3

James McClean made no excuse for the draw, but says Georgia still proved to be tough opposition http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/james-3.mp3



BOXING

Joe Ward lost his World Light Heavyweight Championship Final.

He was beaten by Julio La Cruz in a unanimous decision.

RUGBY

Connacht’s Guinness Pro14 opener saw them go down 18-12 against Glasgow Warriors.

TENNIS

Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal remain on course to meet each other in the semi-finals of the US Open.

Wimbledon champion Federer reached the last-16 with a straight sets win over Feliciano Lopez.

World number one Nadal came back from a set down to beat Leonardo Mayer.

Women’s top seed Karolina Pliskova saved a match point before coming back to beat China’s Shuai Zhang.

MOTORSPORT

Lewis Hamilton will aim to win the Italian F1 Grand Prix later – fresh from making more history at Monza.

The Mercedes driver’s on pole for the 69th time in his career – beating Michael Schumacher’s record.

His Ferrari world championship rival Sebastian Vettel’s down in sixth.



GOLF

Jon Rahm is out in front at the Dell Technologies Championship.

He’s 9 under after a 66 and two ahead of Adam Hadwin, Paul Casey, Kyle Stanley and Kevin Streelman.

Rory McIlroy missed the cut after a 74 dropped him to 4 over.

Stacy Lewis leads the Cambia Portland Classic.

17 under after 65, that’s 3 clear of Moriya Jutanugarn.

CYCLING

Ireland’s Handcyclists had mixed fortunes on the first day of road racing at the UCI 2017 Para-cycling Road World Championships in Pietermaritzburg, South Africa today. Declan Slevin finished eighteenth in the MH3 race, Ciara Staunton was second in the WH2 race, and Wexford man Seamus Wall recorded his highest world level result to date, finishing 12th in the MH4 60.7km road race.

