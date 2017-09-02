SOCCER

Denny Premier A

Dingle Bay Rovers 0-0 Listowel Celtic

The road to Russia takes the Republic Ireland to Tbilisi for a World Cup qualifier against Georgia this evening.

With three wins and three draws from their six games to date in qualifying, Ireland go into the match joint-top of Group D with Serbia on 12-points.

Ireland manager Martin O’Neill is confident his players will do the job http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/satroi.mp3

Kick-off is at 5.

Serbia host Moldova – also at 5 – ahead of visiting Dublin on Tuesday.

Wales face Austria in the other game in the group today with kick-off in Cardiff at 7.45.



Northern Ireland took another step closer to qualification with a 3-nil win at San Marino last night.

The victory leaves Michael O’Neill’s side seven points clear of rivals the Czech Republic in second place in Group C.

Scotland beat Lithuania by the same scoreline while England struck three late goals in a 4-nil defeat of Malta.



Cork City have been made to wait to lift the League of Ireland Premier Division title.

John Caulfield’s side suffered a 2-1 loss at Shamrock Rovers last night while defending champions Dundalk beat St Pat’s 6-nil.

Cork’s lead at the top is still 14-points and they can win the League against Dundalk in the next round of games.

The FAI hearing following the investigation into alleged irregular betting patterns involving Athlone Town games is set to be heard on Monday.

A new three-person independent panel are set to hear the case – which was originally scheduled to take place last month.

UEFA says it’s investigating Paris Saint-Germain – to make sure the French club aren’t breaking financial fair play rules.

They agreed a world-record 198-million-pound deal for Barcelona’s Neymar earlier this summer – and brought in Kylain Mbappe on loan from Monaco.

His move’s thought to include an obligation to buy him in 12 months.

Under the rules, clubs can only spend 28-million-pounds more than they earn over a three-year period.

Leicester say they’ve done a deal for Sporting midfielder Adrien Silva – but it’s thought it might not be confirmed until next week.

In a statement, the Premier League club say they’re waiting on international clearance after agreeing a fee.

It’s thought Leicester are confident it’ll be approved.

GAELIC GAMES

Waterford and Galway have both shown their hands ahead of tomorrow’s All-Ireland Senior Hurling Final.

Galway have opted to start Johnny Glynn at wing-forward ahead of Niall Burke while Waterford have welcomed Tadhg de Burca back from suspension.

The sweeper comes in for the suspended Conor Gleeson.



A TG4 All-Ireland Senior Ladies Football Final against Dublin is reward for the winners of this afternoon’s semi-final between Cork and Mayo at Kingspan Breffni Park.

Throw-in is at a quarter-to-five.

Before that Sligo and Tyrone clash at the same venue in the Intermediate’s last-four.

Eoin Kennedy will contest his 14th All-Ireland 60×30 All-Ireland Handball Final in-a-row this afternoon.

The Dubliner is aiming to wrestle back the title from Westmeath’s 5-time champion Robbie McCarthy.

They face off at Croke Park’s Handball alley from 3.

RUGBY

Munster and Ulster have made the perfect start to the new Guinness PRO-14 season.

Jean Kleyn got two of Munster’s six tries as they eased to a 34-3 home win against Treviso in Cork.

Ireland internationals Tommy Bowe and Stuart McCloskey were among the tries as Ulster inflicted a 42-19 defeat on new boys the Cheetahs in Belfast.

The night’s other game saw Edinburgh win 20-10 at Cardiff Blues.

After a trophy-less 2017 season, Leinster open their Guinness PRO-14 campaign against a familiar face this afternoon.

The Blues go up against a Dragons team coached by former Leinster hooker Bernard Jackman at Rodney Parade at 3.

Ex-Leinster player Zane Kirchner has been picked to start at full-back for the Welsh side.

Connacht begin life under new head-coach Kieran Keane by hosting Glasgow at the Sportsground.

Number-eight John Muldoon captains the westerners as he goes into a 15th season with his home province.

There’s also a start for summer signing Jarrad Butler in the back-row.

Kick off is at twenty-five-to-eight.



BOXING

Joe Ward has to chance to avenge his 2015 World Boxing Championship final defeat to Julio de la Cruz today.

The pair meet again in this evening’s light-heavyweight decider in Hamburg.

Westmeath southpaw Ward wil be looking to become World champion for the first time – having already tasted bronze and silver success at the level.



GOLF

Dustin Johnson leads the Dell Technologies Championship.

He’s 5 under after a 66 and 1 ahead of Kyle Stanley, Marc Leishman, Sergio Garcia and Jon Rahm.

Rory McIlroy is 1 over.

The LPGA Cambia Portland Classic is being headed by Stacy Lewis, Brooke M. Henderson and In Gee Chun.

They’re 10 under, 2 better off than Ai Miyazato, Jodi Ewart Shadoff and Moriya Jutanugarn.

Many of the players are out early this morning to complete their second rounds at the Czech Masters – after rain made the course unplayable yesterday afternoon.

Darren Clarke is two-over with 15 holes of his second round to complete.

It’s the first qualifying event for next year’s Ryder Cup in Paris.

CYCLING

The Vuelta Espana returns to the mountains again today for stage 14 between Écija and Sierra de La Pandera.

Leader Chris Froome has nearly a one-minute advantage in the red jersey while Ireland’s Nicholas Roche starts 11th overall.

TENNIS

Maria Sharapova is set to return to the top-100 of the women’s world tennis rankings.

She’s into the fourth round of the US Open after a 7-5, 6-2 victory against teenager Sofia Kenin in the early hours of this morning.

A top-100 ranking will mean that the Russian won’t need wildcard invitations to tournaments.

Sharapova is playing at her first Slam since serving a 15-month doping ban.

Men’s number one Rafael Nadal attempts to reach the fourth round later when he takes on Argentina’s Leonardo Mayer.

After winning two five set encounters to reach round three, Roger Federer goes up against Spaniard Feliciano Lopez.

Women’s top seed Karolina Pliskova plays Shuai Zhang of China.

HORSE RACING

Australian wondermare Winx left it late but made it 19 wins on the bounce in the Group 2 Chelmsford Stakes at Randwick to further cement her status as a worldwide legend. Scoring at odds of 1/11, the 12-time Group 1 winner could possibly face the Willie Mullins-trained Riven Light later this year.

The Closutton maestro is considering pitching last Thursday’s Tipperary winner against the mighty Winx when she bids to secure a third Cox Plate victory on October 28. Ireland’s champion jumps trainer is no stranger to foreign raids and came agonisingly close to plundering the 2015 Melbourne Cup with Max Dynamite.

Chris Waller’s darling of southern hemisphere racing is the highest rated turf horse in the world and has 22 career wins to her credit.