SOCCER

It was a transfer deadline night of frustration for many of the top Premier League clubs.

Ross Barkley rejected a move to Chelsea from Everton, while Manchester City were unable to agree a deal with Arsenal for Alexis Sanchez.

Virgil van Dijk also remained at Southampton despite Liverpool’s long-standing interest.

The biggest move on deadline day was in France where Kylian Mbappe joined PSG from their title rivals Monaco.

The French teenager joins initially on loan – with the option to sign him for 180-million Euro next summer.

Spurs also completed the signing of Spanish forward Fernando Llorente from Swansea before the window closed with Wilfred Bony re-joining Swansea.

The Republic of Ireland train in Tbilisi today ahead the World Cup Qualifier against Georgia.

Jonathan Walters and John O’Shea have made the trip after recovering from injuries to take a full part in yesterday’s session.

Ireland have 8 wins fom 8 against Georgia but needed a late Aiden McGeady goal to win the game between the sides three-years ago.

Defender Stephen Ward is expecting a similar test tomorrow http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/ward.mp3



Cork City could be crowned S-S-E Airtricity League Premier Division Champions tonight.

The Leesiders will seal the title if they beat Shamrock Rovers in Tallaght, and Dundalk fail to beat St Patrick’s Athletic at Oriel Park.



RUGBY

It’s the opening day of the new PRO-14 season.

Last year’s beaten finalists Munster will be expected to get off to a winning start against Benetton Treviso in Cork.

It’s the first game of the final six months of Rassie Erasmus’ time in charge.

The future Springboks director of rugby says his impending departure won’t be a distraction for the players http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/rassie-2.mp3

The Cheetahs kick off their maiden campaign in the competition by facing Ulster at Kingspan Stadium.

GAELIC GAMES

Derry last night rubber-stamped the appointment of Damian McErlain as their new senior football manager.

He’s been handed a three-year-term after steering the minors to this year’s All-Ireland Final.

TENNIS

Roger Federer again looked below his best at the US Open last night.

The Wimbledon champion needed five sets to overcome Mikhail Youzhny in New York.

Women’s Wimbledon champion Garbine Muguruza continues her campaign this evening against Magdalena Rybarikova.

Petra Kvitova, Venus Williams and Marin Cilic are among the other top seeds in action.

BOXING



Joe Ward aims to reach his second successive World Boxing Final this evening.

The Moate southpaw faces Uzbekistan’s Bektimer Melikuziev in the light-heavyweight semi-finals in Hamburg.

23-year-old Ward has already made history at the tournament by becoming the first male Irish boxer to win three World elite medals.

GOLF

The second event of the U-S P-G-A Tour’s FedEx Cup Playoffs gets underway today – the Dell Technologies Championship.

Defending champion Rory McIlroy is among the late starters – teeing off around 6pm Irish time.



Darren Clarke and Gary Hurley will be out for their second rounds at the Czech Masters on the European Tour.

Clarke starts from two-over with Hurley one-over after his opening round.

Callum Shinkwin leads at six-under.

In Gee Chun leads the way in LPGA Cambia Portland Classic.

6 under after a 66 that’s one better off than a group of 6; Nasa Hataoka, Cindy LaCrosse, Moriya Jutanugarn, Brooke M. Henderson, Cheyenne Woods and Nicole Broch Larsen.

HORSE RACING

The Turf Club have announced that the review of the sanction imposed on Davy Russell for striking Kings Dolly at Tramore will be held on Tuesday, 5th September 2017 at 11am at the regulatory body’s headquarters at The Curragh, Co Kildare.

Chief Executive Denis Egan insists his authority has not been undermined after the decision to caution Davy Russell for the incident was referred for review by the registrar of the Irish National Hunt Steeplechase Committee (INHS) for being unduly lenient.

As Keeper of the Match Book, Egan also had it within his power to request a review of the referral panel’s verdict, but on this occasion it was the registrar of the INHS Josh Byrne who triggered the call.

The INHS is responsible specifically for the regulation of jump racing in Ireland, and Egan says he was involved in the decision to instigate a review, with the appeal set to be heard on Tuesday at 11am.

“There’s no feeling whatsoever that my authority has been undermined – it was a joint decision,” Egan said on Thursday.

“I could have referred the matter again to the appeals body if I wanted to in my position as chief executive. Because I referred the matter on the first occasion, we decided internally that it would it would better for the INHS to refer it. It’s as simple as all that –there’s nothing else about it. I referred the first one, so the INHS did the second.”

Asked to comment on the decision to review the Tramore caution, Russell said on Thursday: “I think it’s best to leave the Turf Club to arrive at whatever decision will be made with the review. They’re more than professional enough to be able to come to their conclusion.”

Meanwhile, Jerry Russell, father of Davy, marked his 78th birthday in style as his Youghal By The Sea, trained by Gordon Elliott, won the concluding Woods Financial Services Ltd. bumper at Bellewstown.

Ridden by Lisa O’Neill, the home bred narrowly got the better of James Eclipse in a driving finish.

Cloughjordan rider/trainer Denis Hogan has had yet another profitable summer and was on the mark at Bellewstown with Mezajy, who landed the Byrne Marquees Handicap Hurdle.

Hogan was quick to put his hands up after the victory and say he got the tactics wrong with the gelding at the Galway festival, when he was beaten in another handicap hurdle, but ridden prominently seemed to do the trick today as the 14-1 shot bounced back to form.

Mystic Theatre had little more than a schooling session at Bellewstown in the Racing Post Mares Hurdle as the 2-9 favourite coasted home after a splendid round of jumping in the hands of Ruby Walsh.

The Willie Mullins-trained mare, now unbeaten in her three hurdle races this summer, won unchallenged by 16 lengths.

If Mystic Theatre was a glorifies steering job, the same could not be said about Walsh’s other winner, Low Sun, who landed the opening Tote.com maiden hurdle a half an hour earlier.

Low Sun was making his hurdling debut for Mullins, and despite jumping poorly throughout, the four-year-old stayed on strongly to make a winning Irish debut in the colours of Rich Ricci.

Roger Varian made another successful raid on Irish shores at Tipperary on Thursday when the Dark Angel filly Realtra landed the feature Group 3 Coolmore Stud Fairy Bridge Stakes under Colin Keane, following up their victory in the Brownstown Stakes at Fairyhouse the previous month.

Keane kept his mount over towards the stands rail where the better ground seemed to be, and was rewarded, as despite racing almost on her own inside the last furlong or so, she quickened up well inside the last to overhaul Drumfad Bay and win by a length-and-three-quarters.

CYCLING

Ireland had three riders in action on day one of the UCI 2017 Para-cycling Road World Championships in Pietermartizburg, South Africa which run from the 31st August to the 3rd September. Rio Paralympians Declan Slevin and Ciara Staunton were joined by Wexford man Seamus Wall in the handcycling Time Trials, in his World Championship debut.

Staunton finished second behind the Netherland’s Carmen Koedood, in a small field in the WH2 category, with Wall finishing fourteenth in the MH4 category and Slevin nineteenth.

Westmeath’s Slevin was disappointed with his performance, having just recovered from illness a week earlier:

“I was unfortunate to pick up a bad UTI (urinary tract infection); I was in hospital for a few days, and only got out the day before I travelled here. I’ve been pushing fluids into me the last few days, but it’s only when I put the body under pressure today that I calved. I just felt the power draining out of me as I was doing the laps.”

Competing in the MH3 category, Slevin has had a good season, so was disappointed to be below par in a tough field:

“I’ve had better days. I’ve had a pretty good season, and had been hoping for a top ten today. Looking at the power I was putting out in training a top ten was within my grasps. But the competition that I’m in is so hard that if you’re not 110%, you suffer. A minute can mean a lot to you out there. My power was way down on what it normally is.”

Slevin has already turned his attention to the Road Race next Saturday:

“Hopefully I will recover tomorrow and give it a good go on Saturday. I’ll give it my best shot. I know from previous results that I’m better than today but you just have to brush it off and put it down as a bad day.”

Tomorrow is a big day for the Irish team, with six bikes in action, including Paralympic Champions WB Tandem Katie-George Dunlevy and Eve McCrystal, as well as Paralympic Silver Medallist in MC2 Colin Lynch. Dunlevy and McCrystal won the World Cup overall this season, and Lynch was unbeaten in the Time Trials.

The Time Trial course in South Africa will present a hillier course profile than the World Cups and Paralympic Games, promising exciting and close racing. Unfortunately, MC3 Paralympic Champion Eoghan Clifford was forced to retire from competing due to a back injury.

Competing in the MB Tandem Time Trials are Peter Ryan with pilot Sean Hahessy, and Damien Vereker with Dermot Radford. Ronan Grimes (MC4) and Andrew Nicholson (MC4) will be making their World Championship debut.

The Para-cycling Road World Championships runs from the 31st August – 3rd September, with Irish riders competing on each day. The first riders in competition will be Declan Slevin, Ciara Staunton and Seamus Wall in the Handcycling Time Trials.