The Olympic Council of Ireland say they do not want former President Pat Hickey to return.

The Board met last night for the first time since the publication of the Moran report into alleged ticket touting at the Rio games.

The O-C-I says they will co-operate with the International Olympic Committee’s investigation into Hickey, but they will not accept his return to the Board.

They also intend to handle the ticket arrangements for next year’s Winter Olympics themselves.

SOCCER

Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester City are among the clubs who look set to be busy on transfer deadline day.

The summer window shuts for the Premier League sides at 11pm tonight.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is close to completing his 40-million pound move from Arsenal to Liverpool after the clubs agreed a fee last night.

The Reds are also being linked with moves for Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk and Monaco midfielder Thomas Lemar.

Champions Chelsea are looking to sign English midfielders Ross Barkley and Danny Drinkwater.

Manchester City are expected to launch an improved bid for Arsenal’s Alexis Sanchez.

The Republic of Ireland fly out to Tbilisi today, as the countdown continues to the crucial World Cup qualifier against Georgia.

It is hoped that Jonathan Walters will return to full-training after easing his way back from an ankle injury.

The medical team will also assess John O’Shea’s calf problem.

Goalkeeper Darren Randolph moved from West Ham to Middlesbrough this summer after the Hammers signed Joe Hart.

And the Wicklow man says he had to leave for the good of his international career …………..

Worthing Football Club have come to an agreement with Premier League Brighton & Hove Albion for the loan signing of Kerry native Rian O’Sullivan.

The 18-year-old who signed a 3 year contract with Albion in 2015 and has appeared for the under-23’s this season joins Gary Elphick’s team on an initial six month loan deal.

O’Sullivan is in line to make his debut in Saturday’s trip to Dorking Wanderers in the FA Cup first round qualifying.

TENNIS

Maria Sharapova is through to the third round of the U-S Open in New York.

The Russian wildcard, who is playing in her first Grand Slam tournament since a 15 month doping ban, came from a set down to beat Hungary’s Timea Babos.

Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer both aim to reach the last-16 of the Men’s Singles today.

The world number-one goes up against Japan’s Taro Daniel while 19-time Slam winner Federer faces Mikhail Youzhny in the second-round.

BOXING

Promoter Eddie Hearn has promised to deliver a Windsor Park bout against Leo Santa Cruz if Carl Frampton re-joins Matchroom.

Hearn promoted Frampton until he joined up with Barry McGuigan’s Cyclone Promotions in 2013.

Frampton and McGuigan split this month and Hearn says he’d love to link up again ………….

GOLF

Defending champion Rory McIlroy is 43rd on the FedEx Cup standings ahead of today’s second event on the PGA Tour’s Playoff Series – the Dell Technologies Championship.

McIlroy’s due out on course just after 6pm Irish time.

World number one Dustin Johnson is the man to catch after his playoff win against Jordan Spieth at the Northern Trust last week.

===

Former Open champion Darren Clarke is among the early starters at the Czech Open on the European Tour this morning.

Gary Hurley is out for his first-round at 10.35

It’s the first tournament where ranking points are earned for the European team for the 2018 Ryder Cup.

HORSE RACING

The Turf Club’s appeals body is to review the penalty imposed on Davy Russell for punching his mount Kings Dolly at Tramore on August 18th.

The Cork jockey was cautioned for the offence and the appeals committee will now decide whether that punishment was ‘unduly lenient’