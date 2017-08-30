SOCCER

Jon Walters is expected to declare himself fit for Saturday’s World Cup qualifier against Georgia in Tbilisi.

The Burnley striker is suffering with an ankle injury.

He has yet to train fully with Irish squad this week, but is said to be feeling positive about his chances of playing.

The squad will continue their preparations in Abbotstown today.

The transfer market is heating up with the window closing tomorrow, but assistant manager Roy Keane doesn’t think it will affect the team’s preparations …………….

The draws have taken place for The FAI U17 Cup 1st Round Kerry/Clare/Desmond League Section .

Killarney Celtic (Kerry) v Shannon Town Utd (Clare) .

Avenue Utd (Clare) v Askeaton AFC (Desmond) .

Byes ;

Asdee Rovers (Kerry) .

Killarney Athletic (Kerry) .

Ennis Town (Clare) .

Tralee Dynamos (Kerry)

1st Round ties to be played on or before 8th October.

CYCLING

Nicolas Roche holds a share of second place heading into the 11th stage of the Vuelta a Espana.

The Irish Cyclist is 36-seconds behind race leader Chris Froome in the general classification.

TENNIS

Roger Federer has survived a scare to remain in the hunt for his third Grand Slam title of the year.

The 36 year old struggled to beat American teenager Frances Tiafoe in the first round of the U-S Open in New York.

Federer came from behind to win the match in the deciding set.

Rafael Nadal eased into the second round with a straight sets win over Dusan Lajovic.

Defending champion Angelique Kerber has crashed out of the Women’s Singles.

RUGBY

Nora Stapleton is the latest member of the Ireland Women’s World Cup squad to hang up her boots.

The out-half won her fiftieth – and final – international cap in Saturday’s defeat to Wales in Belfast.

The Donegal native was a member of the Grand Slam-winning squad of 2013, and of the team that won the Six Nations two years later.

BOXING

Joe Ward is guaranteed a third World Elite Championship medal.

The Westmeath light-heavyweight will box for silver tomorrow after winning his quarter final in comprehensive style last night.

Ward will go up against a fighter from Uzbekistan in his semi final in Hamburg tomorrow.