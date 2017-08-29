SOCCER

The Republic of Ireland today continue preparations for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Georgia and Serbia.

Concern remains over the fitness of Jon Walters, despite his inclusion in Martin O’Neill’s trimmed-down squad.

The Burnley striker is nursing an ankle ligament problem.

O’Neil says he will give Walters every chance to line out in Tbilisi on Saturday http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/oneill.mp3

James McCarthy and Eunan O’Kane have been ruled out with hamstring and groin problems.

Jeff Hendrick has a thigh strain, but it is hoped he will be fit for next week’s home tie against Serbia.



TENNIS

Maria Sharapova has made a dramatic return to Grand Slam action.

The 30 year old beat world number two Simona Halep in the opening round of the US Open in New York last night.

The Russian was handed a wildcard to enter the tournament after serving a 15-month doping suspension.

She beat Halep 6-4 4-6 6-3 in front of a sell-out crowd at Flushing Meadows.



SWIMMING

Mona McSharry just missed out on another medal at the World Junior Championships in Indianapolis.

The Sligo native finished fourth in the final of the women’s 200-metre breaststroke.

HORSE RACING



The penultimate fixture of the year at Ballinrobe takes place today where the first of seven races on a NH twilight card is due off at 4.55.

The €20,000 Hollymount Nursing Home Chase (6.55) over 2m 1f should be a lively betting affair despite a field of just five facing the starter. Three of the quintet are closely matched on official ratings and Ted Veale trained by Tony Martin comes here in good form having scored recently over hurdles at Sligo. Jessica Harrington’s Don’t Touch It is the highest rated runner in the field but must concede weight to his four rivals including The Game Changer who chased home Ted Veale at Sligo last time and is also reverting to the larger obstacles here.

Racing gets underway with the Adare Manor Opportunity Handicap Hurdle (4.45) with a dozen runners going to post. Piltown trainer Joseph O’Brien could well have the solution here with Valgor Du Ronceray, the mount of Shane Shorthall. Placed in two of his recent completed starts over fences, this return to the smaller obstacles could yield a winning bracket with long-absent dual bumper-winning mare Now Let Go a possible danger making the long trip from the Larne, Co Antrim yard of Stuart Crawford. O’Brien, who sends three runners to the western venue, has claims also in the Corrib Oil Handicap Hurdle (6.25) over 3m 1f with Let’s Twist Again. He faces 15 rivals under Mark Walsh bidding to step up on a couple of places efforts in similar company at Wexford and Sligo over a furlong shorter this summer.

The going at Ballinrobe is heavy.