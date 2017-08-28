GAELIC GAMES

Dublin remain on course for a third successive All Ireland Senior Football Championship title.

An early Con O’Callaghan goal sent the Dubs on their way to an impressive 2-17 to 11 points victory over Tyone at Croke Park yesterday.

The Dual star hit the back of the net with just 4 minutes played.

Eoghan O’Gara scored the second goal late on as Jim Gavin’s side eased to a 12 point victory.

It means Dublin and Mayo will contest the All Ireland decider for the second year running.

Philly McMahon says he can’t wait for the final http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/gouger.mp3

The match marked the end of Sean Cavanagh’s remarkable 16 year inter county career.

Derry will contest the All Ireland Minor Final for the first time in 10 years.

The Oak Leaf County defeated their Dublin counterparts by 17 points to 14 yesterday, to set up a meeting with Kerry for the title.

GOLF

World number one Dustin Johnson beat Jordan Spieth in a sudden-death play-off to win the Northern Trust.

They both finished on 13-under-par after the final round.

Rory McIlroy was joint 34th on 2 over.

Winner of the Canadian Pacific Women’s Open is Sung Hyun Park.

She closed on 13 under after a 64 and that was 2 ahead of Mirim Lee.



Ballykisteen become the second club to add their name to the Michael Cashman Trophy, the cup presented to the Munster winners of the All Ireland Inter-Club fourball competition. Ballykisteen faced Dromoland in the Munster final at Fermoy yesterday and the Tipperary club had a solid performance from their team. Their first point came from Brendan O’Keeffe & Mark Timmons, and a second point followed soon after from Michael Ryan and Adrian Usher. The result was decided when William Hanly and Pat Toomey won on the 17th, giving Ballykisteen a second Munster pennant to go with the AIG Jimmy Bruen Shield title they won last month in Killarney. They are the second Tipperary club to win the title following Slievenamon’s win last year, and they will go on to the All Ireland semi-finals in Millicent next month.

It was the second big Munster Golf event for Fermoy this season. The club, which is celebrating its 125th anniversary, also hosted the Fred Daly Trophy and Junior Foursomes Munster finals earlier this month. Munster Golf Chairman Jim Long thanked Fermoy for hosting the events and for presenting the course in great condition for each of the three competitions. He also thanked referees Sean O’Leary and Bill Murphy, and all involved with the successful staging of the competition.

SOCCER

Liverpool lie second on the Premier League table following yesterday’s 4-nil victory over Arsenal at Anfield.

Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Daniel Sturridge scored the goals.

Gunners boss Arsene Wenger described his team performance as “absolutely disastrous”.

There have renewed calls for the Frenchman to leave his post, but Wenger says the club must stick together wengerout

TENNIS

Maria Sharapaova makes her returns to Grand Slam tennis today.

The former World Number One enters the U-S Open thanks to a wildcard following a 15-month doping ban.

She takes on second seed Simona Halep in the first round of the Women’s Singles in New York.

HORSE RACING

Gordon Elliott has been the leading trainer at Downpatrick for the last five years, sending out 55 winners at the track since 2012, and he looks set to add to that impressive tally on Monday as he sends a team of seven to the popular county Down venue.

One of Elliott’s best chances of a winner is with Steamboat Quay in the 4.10, a handicap hurdle over two miles and five furlongs. Steamboat Quay is owned by JP McManus and ridden by Mark Walsh and was last seen finishing third at Ballinrobe.

Elliott teams up with Davy Russell in the 4.40, a maiden hurdle over two miles and five furlongs, with recent Ballinrobe runner-up Masterson.

The first of seven races at Downpatrick is due off at 3pm and the going is good.

Roscommon’s rescheduled fixture, which was lost to waterlogging last Monday, takes place on Monday evening with the first of eight races due off at 4.25.

The most valuable contest on the card is the Peggy Guerin Memorial Handicap (7.00), worth €20,000 in prize-money, and Joseph O’Brien will fancy his prospects of landing the spoils with recent Curragh winner Apparition.

Colin Keane still leads Pat Smullen in the race for the Irish Flat jockeys’ championship and his best chance of extending that advantage could be on the Tony Martin-trained Dara Tango in the Sean Cleary Memorial Handicap (8.00). He was a winner at the Galway summer festival on his most recent outing.

The going at Roscommon is currently heavy.

MOTORSPORT

The Ulster pairing of Peadar Hurson and Damien Connolly completely dominated the Galway MC Lady Gregory Hotel Summer Rally at Gort yesterday, with their Ford Fiesta leading from start to finish as they built up a lead , of more than half a minute over last year’s Triton Showers National Rally champions Roy White and James O’Brien.

Three times National title holder Niall Maguire brought his Impreza home in third place, another 39 seconds down, with the new combination of Stephen Wright and Karl Atkinson fourth in yet another Fiesta. Gary Kiernan was the winner of the rally.ie two wheel drive award, taking fifth overall in his Escort.

Ireland’s Young Rally Driver of the Year Josh Moffett recovered from Saturday’s suspension problems on his Combilift Fiesta to finish fourth in the Under 28 Junior category of the European Rally Championship round in the Czech Republic.

At Mondello Park, veteran all-rounder Steve Griffin, who has been motor racing for more than fifty years, scored a double at the Historic Festival meeting when he ran away from the opposition in Liam Plower’s MG Midget to easily win both races.

BOXING

Brendan Irvine, Joe Ward and Dean Gardiner are all in action at the World Boxing Elite Championships in Hamburg today.