RUGBY

Ireland round off their Women’s World Cup campaign today.

Tom Tierney’s side face Wales in the 7th-8th place playoff at Kingspan Stadium at 2.

The final sees England defend their title against New Zealand at the Belfast venue at a quarter-to-eight.

SOCCER

Bournemouth host Manchester City in the lunchtime kick-off in the Premier League today, at half-twelve.

City have beaten the Cherries 15-1 across their last four meetings.



Huddersfield look to keep up their 100 per cent start when they host Southampton.

Newcastle go up against West Ham, Watford host Brighton and Crystal Palace take on Swansea in the other 3 o’clock kick-offs.

The late game pits Manchester United against Leicester at Old Trafford at half-five.

Hull thrashed Bolton 4-nil in the Championship to leave them winless in the league so far this season.

Aston Villa drew 1-all away at Bristol City.

Champions Celtic take on another side with a one-hundred percent record in the Scottish Premiership later – St Johnstone.



Bluebell United pulled off a big shock in the FAI Cup last night, advancing to the last-eight with a 1-nil win at Cabinteely.

Holders Cork had a 7-nil home win over Athlone Town.

There were also wins for Longford Town, Drogheda United and Shamrock Rovers.

There’s two more last-16 ties today in the FAI Cup.

Crumlin United host reigning League of Ireland champions Dundalk at 4pm.

While there’s a 6.30 kick-off for the all top-flight clash of Limerick and Finn Harps.

GOLF

Rory McIlroy is seven shots off the lead into today’s third round at the Northern Trust.

He’s one-over par after a second-round 68.

Dustin Johnson, Jordan Spieth, Jhonattan Vegas and Rickie Fowler are the half-way leaders at six-under.

FedEx Cup leader Hideki Matsuyama missed the cut by just one stroke.

In Gee Chun leads the Canadian Pacific Women’s Open.

At 8 under after a 67 that’s two better off than Mo Martin, Brittany Lincicome and Marina Alex.

MMA

Conor McGregor has criticised Floyd Mayweather junior’s physical condition ahead of what should become the most lucrative boxing event in history.

Huge amounts of Irish fans were at the Las Vegas weigh-in – to see the Irish mixed martial arts star come in a pound under the light-middleweight limit.

McGregor’s also heavier than the unbeaten American.

CYCLING

Ireland’s Nicolas Roche begins today’s eighth stage of the Vuelta Espana in third position.

He’s 13-seconds behind the leader Chris Froome ahead of the 200-kilometre circuit today from Hellín to Xorret de Catí.

Ireland’s Xeno Young won silver in the Individual Pursuit and JB Murphy bronze in the Points Race at the Junior Track World Championships in Italy.

Both riders won silver at the European Championships last month, before claiming medals on the world stage.



RACING

Jockey Davy Russell will learn this lunchtime whether he’ll face any sanction for allegedly punching his mount Kings Dolly at Tramore last week.

The Turf Club have completed an investigation into the incident and are set to meet at Killarney at noon.

The iconic Ebor Handicap highlights the final day of the York Festival.

Flymetothestars heads the betting for the event at 3.35.

BASKETBALL

Ireland came from behind to record a 57-53 point victory over Switzerland in the 9-12th place classification stage at the FIBA U16 Women’s European Championship Division B.