GAA

Kerry’s Michael Geaney has emerged as a doubt for tomorrow’s semi final replay against Mayo.

The Dingle man looks set to be ruled out due to a stomach muscle injury.

There has been plenty of debate as to whether Mayo will continue to deploy All Star attacker Aiden O’Shea in defence.

Kerry manager Eamonn Fitzmaurice says they must focus on their own tactics…..

The Kerry team will be announced on Radio Kerry after news at 8pm tonight.

Tyrone have made one change to their team for Sunday’s All Ireland Senior Football Championship semi final against Dublin at Croke Park.

David Mulgrew comes into the side that beat Armagh, having come off the bench to score 2 goals and a point against the Orchard County.

The 19 year old takes the place of Declan McClure in the half forward line.

SOCCER

Arsenal and Everton will discover their group opponents in the Europa League today.

Everton earned their place courtesy of a 1-1 draw away to Hajduk Split last night which gave them a 3-1 aggregate victory.

Their goal was a wonder-strike from distance by record signing Gylfi Sigurdsson.

Last season’s beaten finalists Ajax were dumped out of Europe last night.

They fell to a 4-2 aggregate loss to Rosenborg.

Celtic will open up their Champions League Pool B campaign with the visit of Neymar and P-S-G to Parkhead.

Also in Group B are Bayern Munich and Anderlecht.

Manchester United’s Group A campaign begins with the visit of Basel to Old Trafford, before a trip to C-S-K-A Moscow and back-to-back games with Benfica.

Chelsea welcome Azeri champions Qarabag (PR: Kara-bag) to Stamford Bridge on opening night, before a trip to Atletico Madrid a fortnight later and successive games with Roma.

Sevilla’s visit to Anfield marks Liverpool’s return to the Champions League, before a trip to Spartak Moscow and the visit of Maribor.

Manchester City’s first four games see them go to Feyenoord , play host to Shakhtar Donetsk, and then play Napoli home and away.

Ìn Group H, Tottenham welcome Borussia Dortmund to Wembley on the first Wednesday of the tournament, before they go to Nicosia a fortnight later.

But it’s the back to back games with Real Madrid that may define their campaign.

GOLF

Rory McIlroy faces a battle to make the cut on day 2 of The Northern Trust in New York.

A disappointing opening round of 73 has left the Ulsterman on 3 over par.

That is 9 shots behind the leader Russell Henley.

Paul Dunne holds a share of 17th place heading into the second round of the European Tour’s ‘Made in Denmark’ tournament.

On 4 under par, he is just three shots off the lead which is shared by Wade Ormsby, Steve Webster and Matt Wallace.