GAA

Seamus McEnaney has stepped down after just a season in charge of the Wexford footballers.

The Monanghan native has cited the rigors of travel involved in maintaining the position as his reason for resigning.

Banty got Wexford promoted to Division 3 this year,

But they lost to Carlow in the Leinster quarter finals, posted a narrow win over Limerick in the qualifiers before their exit at the hands of Monaghan.

SOCCER

Liverpool are back in the Champions League group stage.

The Reds put in an impressive attacking performance to beat Hoffenheim 4-2 at Anfield last night, and 6-3 on aggregate.

Emre Can scored twice as the Reds all but wrapped up the tie, scoring three goals in the opening 20 minutes.

Livepool manager Jurgen Klopp says his team were deserved winners………….

Liverpool’s win means there will be a record five Premier League teams involved in this evening’s Group stage draw.

Chelsea are top seeds, along with the likes of Real Madrid and Bayern Munich.

Manchester United, Man City and Barcelona are among the second seeds.

Liverpool and Tottenham will be in pot 3, while Celtic are one of the fourth seeds.

The draw will be made at 5 o’clock.

Everton hold a 2-nil advantage heading into the second leg of their Europa League play off against Hajduk Split in Croatia tonight.

Kick off is at 8.00.

Jon Walters has emerged as a doubt for the Republic of Ireland’s upcoming World Cup qualifiers with Georgia and Serbia.

The striker was taken off with an ankle injury in Burnley’s 2-nil EFL Cup second round win at Blackburn.

In better news for Martin O’Neill, Robbie Brady scored Burnley’s second.

They’ll now face Leeds.

Nottingham Forest’s reward for knocking top flight Newcastle out of the League Cup is a third round trip to Chelsea.

The Championship side won 3-2 at St James’ Park.

Last year’s finalists Southampton were beaten at home by second tier opponents as well, losing 2-nil to Wolves – who take on Bristol Rovers next.

Elsewhere last night – West Ham beat Cheltenham 2-nil to set up a tie with Bolton.

Stoke beat Rochdale 4-nil and they’ll go to Bristol City – while Huddersfield edged past Rotherham 2-1 to tee up a match with Crystal Palace.

There are huge ties coming up for Burton – who’ll be at holders Manchester United – and Doncaster, who’ll travel to Arsenal.

Among the rest of the third round ties, Leicester host Liverpool and Manchester City are at West Brom.

BOXING

Conor McGregor’s insisted that although he believes he’ll knock Floyd Mayweather out early, he can box for 12 rounds.

The UFC champion’s making his professional debut in Las Vegas on Saturday night.

His 40-year-old opponent’s come out of retirement to face him – his record’s 49 fights, 49 wins.

McGregor says training for the bout couldn’t have gone better………….

Meanwhile, Floyd Mayweather says any pre-fight animosity with Conor McGregor will make no difference to him on Saturday night.

Mayweather says, when you’ve won all 49 of your pro bouts, nothing shocks you…………..

GOLF

Rory McIlroy begins his defence of the FedEx Cup at the Northern Trust Open in New York today.

The Ulsterman will attempt to win the U-S P-G-A Tour’s play offs for the second year running , before taking an extended break to overcome a persistent rib injury.

Paul Dunne is among the early starters at the Made In Denmark tournament.

BADMINTON

Chloe and Sam Magee are in last-16 action at the World Badminton Championships in Glasgow today.

The Donegal siblings face the third seeds and Olympic champions from Indonesia.