SOCCER

Celtic are through to the group stages of the Champions League

The lost 4-3 to Astana in Kazakhstan , having at one point trailed 4-1 on the night.

Celtic progressed 8-4 on aggregate.

Watford were the biggest scalps in last night’s EFL Cup second round action.

The Premier League side lost 3-2 at home to Championship side Bristol City after being reduced to ten men.

Prospective Ireland striker Scott Hogan scored twice as Aston Villa thrashed Wigan 4-1.

James McArthur got both Crystal Palace goals as they saw off Mick McCarthy’s Ipswich 2-1.

Kerry’s Shane McLoughlin started for Ipswich.

There was a rare start for Richie Towell as Brighton defeated Barnet 1-nil.

Leicester looked impressive in their 4-1 victory at Sheffield United.

Ireland defender John Egan got Brentford’s second in a 4-1 win at QPR.

Leroy Fer scored twice as Swansea picked up a 4-1 win at MK Dons,

Bournemouth were 2-1 winnners at Birmingham,

While West Brom came away from League Two Accrington Stanley with a 3-1 victory.

RUGBY

England are through to another Women’s World Cup final.

Second half tries from Sarah Bern and Megan Jones helped the defending champions to a 20-points to 3 victory over France at Kingspan Stadium.

They’ll play New Zealand in Saturday’s final, after a 45-12 win over the United States.

Ireland can only finish seventh at best following a 36-24 defeat to Australia.

They’ll face Wales in their final game of the tournament on Saturday.

Speaking after the game, head coach Tom Tierney admitted their will be a long road of recovery after a disappointing tournament. ……….

GOLF

Rory McIlroy will play again this season after all.

The former world number one had hinted after the US PGA that he would take the rest of the year off in an effort to clear up a number of niggling injuries.

But McIlroy has confirmed that he will compete in the FedEx playoffs and October’s Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.

He’ll then take the rest of the year off and return in 2018.