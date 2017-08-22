The Women’s Rugby World Cup resumes in Belfast this afternoon.

Ireland begin their quest to finish fifth against Australia at Kingspan Stadium at 2.00.

The will be followed by the semi final between New Zealand and the U-S-A.

Then France take on reigning champions England.

SOCCER

Wayne Rooney scored his 200th Premier League goal as Everton and Manchester City played out a 1 all draw at the Etihad Stadium last night.

The former Manchester United captain opened the scoring for the Toffees in the 35th minute.

City played most of the game with 10 men as Kyle Walker was dismissed, but Raheem Sterling equalised late on.

Everton’s Morgan Schneiderlin was also sent off.

Everton boss Ronald Koeman believes both sides were probably unlucky to lose a man http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/coo-3.mp3



Cork City beat Finn Harps 1-nil in the S-S-E Airtricity League Premier Division last night.

The Leesiders are now just two wins away from winning the title.



Celtic will be confident of sealing progression to the Champions League group stages this afternoon.

They take a 5-nil lead into the second leg of their play-off against Astana in Kazakhstan.

The game is at 4.30.

West Brom will be one of a number of Premier League sides looking to avoid an upset in the second round of the League Cup tonight.

They go to League Two Accrington.

Brighton – who’ve lost their opening two matches in the top flight – host fourth tier Barnet.

Crystal Palace boss Frank de Boer goes for his first competitive win in charge when they take on Ipswich at Selhurst Park.

Among the other ties, Bournemouth have a trip to Birmingham, Leicester face Sheffield United and Watford play Bristol City.

Palace against Ipswich is at 7.30, the rest at 7.45.



CYCLING

Nicolas Roche lies in third in the general classification, heading into the 4th stage of the Vuelta a Espana.

Roche is just two seconds behind the leader Chris Froome.

BASKETBALL

Ireland won 72-54 against hosts FYR Macedonia in their fourth pool game at FIBA U16 Women’s European Championship Division B.



HOCKEY

The Irish Women’s team play Germany in the EuroHockey Championships in Amsterdam this afternoon.

HORSE RACING

Aidan O’Brien has already won the Group 1 Juddmonte International at York five times and he is gunning for a sixth success in the race as he has declared both Churchill and Cliffs Of Moher for the showpiece tomorrow.

The pair featured among a final field of seven for the event at 3.35.