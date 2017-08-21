GOLF

Shane Lowry secured his first ‘U-S P-G-A Tour’ top 10 finish of the season, at the Wyndham Championship in North Carolina last night.

A final round 67 saw the Offaly man claim a share of 7th place on 15 under par, but it wasn’t enough to make FedEx Cup playoffs.

Henrik Stenson won the tournament by a single stroke on 22 under par.

It is the Swede’s first victory since winning last year’s Open Championship at Royal Troon.

USA’s women retained the Solheim Cup, as Europe were unable to pull off a record comeback on the last day in Iowa.

The hosts had a five-point lead heading into the final session.

Despite a battling European performance in the singles, America expectedly took victory by 16-and-a-half points to 11-and-a-half.

SOCCER

A KDL County Board meeting will take place at 7 this evening and will be followed by a delegate meeting of all clubs at 8.

These meetings are on at Mounthawk Park, Tralee.

All clubs wishing to play in the KDL for the season 2017/18 must have their affiliation fees paid on this night.

Manchester City play host to Everton in the Premier League this evening.

Both sides have been big spenders in the summer transfer window – just this week Everton completed the 45 million pound signing of Gylfi (pron: GIF-LEE) Sigurdsson.

Kick off at the Ethiad is at 8.



Here at home runaway league leaders Cork City are back in action, just three days since their shock defeat to Sligo Rovers.

They make the long trip to relegation strugglers Finn Harps for an 8 o’clock kick-off.



HOCKEY

Ireland’s men play their second game in the EuroHockey Nations Championship in Amsterdam today.

They face Poland, just 24 hours after securing an impressive draw against Germany.

HORSE RACING

Roscommon host an eight-race Flat card this evening, beginning at 4.40 where the €25,000 Foran Equine Irish EBF Auction Race (5.10) is the most valuable race on the card.

A field of 10 face the starter including sole previous winner Spiorad Saoirse. He underlined his tall home reputation on his second outing when scoring narrowly for Killenaule trainer Andy Slattery in Galway last month and carries the Men Of Forty Eight Syndicate colours. He has solid claims with Declan McDonogh booked to ride again.

Kevin Prendergast’s Himmah has found one too good in her last three starts and faces 10 rivals in the opening Irish Stallion Farms EBF Maiden (4.40). The race also includes four newcomers so the market should be informative especially regarding the prospects of Epaneema, the pick of the Jim Bolger-trained duo in the line up.

The €20,000 Peggy Guerin Memorial Handicap (7.10) over 1m2f looks an open contest despite the reduced field of six runners where the Jim Bolger-trained Panstarr should relish the underfoot conditions bidding to follow up her recent Gowran Park victory. The field is headed by top-weight Apparition who already has a brace of wins to his credit this season for the in-form Piltown trainer Joseph O’Brien.

The late Sean Cleary who suffered fatal head injuries in a fall at Galway in 2003 is remembered in the concluding Sean Cleary Memorial Handicap (8.10). A maximum field of 16 line up here including the Tony Martin-trained recent Galway winner Dara Tango who has credentials again in the hands of championship leader Colin Keane.

The going at Roscommon is currently soft with more rain expected before racing.

MOTORSPORT

West Cork rally ace Keith Cronin and his Kerry co-driver Mikie Galvin dominated the John Mulholland Motors Ulster Rally at the weekend, leading after all but one of the fourteen stages in the Sperrin Mountains to beat Swede Fredrik Ahlin by 55 seconds despite easing off on the final stage.

Cronin, already three times the British Rally Champion, still has an outside chance of overhauling Ahlin for a fourth UK title in the final two rounds on the Isle of Man next month, but the Swede holds a clear lead, with the Ballylickey driver losing out badly in the early part of the season with a succession of problems.

A trio of Northern Ireland drivers took the next three positions, headed by Jonny Greer in third place, but sixth for Monaghan’s Sam Moffett virtually clinches the Clonakilty Blackpudding Tarmac series for him, to add to the Triton Showers National title that he has already won this year.

Moffett’s main rival for the Tarmac Championship, Alastair Fisher, was one of the first retirements with an overheated engine on the second stage, leaving the Monaghanman in the uncomfortable position of driving cautiously for the rest of the weekend to ensure that he safely reached the finish in Derry city.

Twice Irish Hillclimb champion Joe Courtney scored another weekend double at Mondello, winning both days of the MEC Sprints, to increase his lead in the Naylor Engineering National Hillclimb and Sprint Championship. Former champions Sylvie Mullins and Michael Roche were the two runners-up.