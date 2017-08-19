HORSE RACING

Touch Of Gold provided Michael Kennedy with his first winner as a trainer recently and the filly has scored again under brother Paddy in the Flynn Hotel Group Mares Handicap Hurdle at Tramore.

Touch Of Gold was returned at odds of 5-1.

Kennedy is a Dingle native but his stable is now based in Innishannon in County Cork.

Willie Mullins unleashed a nice mare in the shape of Contingency who won on her stable debut in the Hibernian Hotels Mares Maiden Hurdle at Tramore.

The filly, who is owned by the Bowes Lodge Stable Partnership, won easily in the hands of Ruby Walsh. It was no great surprise as she came in for plenty of support before the off and was sent off a warm 8-13 favourite.

Ascot Gold Cup runner-up Order Of St George is the star attraction in the featured Comer Group Irish St Leger Trial (3.30) at the Curragh today, one of several big races down for decision at Irish headquarters over Longines Irish Champion Trials Weekend.

The 2015 Palmerstown House Estate Irish St Leger hero, successful eight times so far in his career, has won this race for the last two seasons. He faces five rivals in the Group 3 event including three runners from the Willie Mullins stable notably Wicklow Brave who beat him in last seasons Irish St Leger under a power-packed Frankie Dettori.

Joseph O’Brien is represented with Rekindling, who defeated Wicklow Brave in the Group 2 Comer Group International Curragh Cup early last month in what promises to be a real tactical affair.

The Paddy Power Onside App Nursery (2.55) over 6f includes four previous winners headed by the Johnny Murtagh-trained Golden Spell. The Qatar Racing-owned Al Kazeem colt is the only dual winner among the six declared having won at Bellewstown and also over this course and distance last month.

Course specialist Have A Nice Day, trained locally by Johnny Feane, has won four of his nine races at the Curragh and he faces 11 rivals in the Paddy Power ACCA Insurance Handicap (4.00). Partnered by promising 7lb claimer Sean Davis, the pair face some stiff opposition including the two 3yos in the field – Hunaina, trained by Mick Halford and Xenobia from the Bill Farrell stable.

The going at the Curragh is currently yielding on the straight course and good, good to yielding in places on the round course.

Day 3 of the Tramore Festival gets underway at 4.50 with a seven-race Flat card where the richest race is the penultimate €20,000 Assembly Techniques Handicap (7.20).

A field of 11 face the starter including St Lawrence Gap who won here over hurdles for the second consecutive year on Thursday night and turns out again for Eoin Doyle with Ross Coakley booked to ride.

St Stephens Green, who shaped with promise when he reverted to the level at the Galway Festival last time, drops down in trip for the Strand Inn Handicap (6.50) over 1m4f. He has obvious claims for trainer Emmet Mullins and his cousin Danny but with several previous course winners among the eight runners declared it looks a very competitive heat.

The Perennial Freight Rated Race (5.20) is the smallest field on the twilight card with Kalamriyda representing the back-in-form Dermot Weld. The Rosewell House trainer is also represented with the twice-raced Alaykha in the opening Ashtown House Stud Irish EBF Maiden (4.50) over 1m4f while his Turnabout runs in the Dan Cowman Memorial maiden (5.50) with Leigh Roche aboard all three.

The going at Tramore is currently good.

GAELIC GAMES

Cork continue their quest for seven All-Ireland Senior Ladies Football titles in-a-row when they face Galway in the quarter-finals at T-E-G Cusack Park at half-twelve this lunchtime.

That’s followed by the last-eight clash between Donegal and Mayo at the same venue at a quarter-past-two.

Semple Stadium plays host to the Bord Gais Energy All-Ireland under-21 Hurling semis today.

Kilkenny take on Derry at 4 and it’s Limerick against Galway at 6.

The Liberty Insurance All-Ireland Camogie Semi-Finals are at the Gaelic Grounds today.

Holders Kilkenny go up against Dublin in all-Leinster clash at a quarter-past-five while Cork face Galway at 7.

GOLF

Shane Lowry is tied for 9th at the USPGA Wyndham Championship.

A 64 took him to 9 under, 4 behind joint leaders Ryan Armour and Webb Simpson.

Padraig Harrington is 6 under and Seamus Power 3 under but Graeme McDowell missed the cut.

Paul Dunne continues his campaign at the Paul Lawrie Match-Play in Germany today.

The Wicklow man faces Alejandro Canizares in the last-16 this morning.

Europe will hope to stage a comeback later after the USA took control of their Solheim Cup clash in Iowa.

They lost all of the afternoon fourball matches to trail by 5-and-a-half points to 2-and-a-half.

The United States are the current holders of the trophy after winning in Germany two years ago.

MOTORSPORT

Ott Tanak leads WRC Rally Deutschland.

He holds a 6.3 seconds advantage over Andreas Mikkelsen, with Sebastien Ogier 3rd at 31 seconds.

Craig Breen is 7th, with Kris Meeke and Paul Nagle in 12th.

BASKETBALL

It was a day of mixed fortunes for the Irish Under 16 teams at this year’s FIBA European Championship Division B, as the women’s team drove home to a comprehensive victory over Moldova while the men’s squad had to settle for second best against Belarus.

For the women’s team, they now progress into Day 3 with one win and one loss, but will come up against a tough test in the form of one of the tournament favourites, Belgium this afternoon. Andy Gill’s charges made no mistake in putting their stamp on today’s game early on, driving into a 23-6 point lead by the end of the first with superb performances all round. The Irish team’s defence was the talk of the quarter – and indeed, the game – as Niamh Kenny, Alex Mulligan, Ciara Bracken and Lauren Bracken led the charge with super steals and rebounds.

Abby Flynn was on point at the top of the key, while Katie Williamson, Mia Furlong, Anna Lynch and Erin Maguire all made huge impressions throughout. As the second quarter got underway the full time result was already determined as Bracken was superb on the break, while Ciara White, Lainey Nolan and Katie Walshe stood firm on defence to keep any possible threat of a Moldovan offence at bay. Indeed, they kept the opposition to just one point in the second quarter to head to the dressing room with a 47-7 point cushion.

A huge third quarter from the Irish, which saw Niamh Kenny and Bracken dazzle on defence, saw them keep the pressure on Moldova throughout, with Alex Mulligan making some crucial steals and Nolan firing on all cylinders at both ends of the court to run out 68-9 points ahead at the end of the third and they continued to set the pace in the fourth to run out 89-15 winners in the end.

Meanwhile, there was disappointment for Ireland U16 men in Bulgaria earlier today as they lost out 58-87 to Belarus in the 9-12th place classification game. It started out well for the boys in green, with Sanmi Fajana and David Leahane on target in the first, with the former dunking his way home to glory to leave it tied at 16 points apiece at the end of the first. Another intense quarter followed, as the sides matched each other score for score, with Paul Kelly driving ruthlessly through the Belarus defence while Ireland were strong defending their own basket to take a narrow 36-34 lead at the break.

Fatigue began to show for the Irish by the end of the third though, and Belarus began to poke holes in the Irish defence, and they took the reins of the game in the last as Ireland’s shots stopped dropping and Belarus widened the gap even further to run out 87-58 point winners in the end.

Coach Pat Price reflected: “It was a game of two halves. We competed well in the first half. The second half was more physical and we just lost our way. Tomorrow we will play either Poland or Bosnia and we are familiar with both programs. It’s been a two-year journey with these guys, so tomorrow is sort of a curtain call. They will want to go out and put up a good show, so hopefully we will have enough fuel in the tank to do that.”

SOCCER

Manchester United look to build on their good start to the new Premier League season when they travel to the Liberty Stadium to take on Swansea in today’s lunchtime kick-off.

The hosts are without injured captain Leon Britton and striker Fernando Llorente for the 12.30 kick-off.

In the 3 o’clock matches it’s a meeting of two teams that won on the opening day as Burnley clash with West Brom.

Bournemouth face Watford, Leicester host Brighton, Southampton play West Ham and Liverpool take on Crystal Palace.

The evening game sees Arsenal go to Stoke.

Celtic go to Kilmarnock in the lunchtime kick-off in the Scottish Premiership.

The Hoops are looking to make it three wins from three.

In the S-S-E Airtricity League Premier Division last night, champions-elect Cork City suffered a shock 1-nil home defeat to Sligo.

This evening Limerick welcome Bohemian’s to Markets Field for a 6.30 kick-off.

While there’s a First Division Midlands derby as Longford host Athlone Town at 7.30.

Burton came from behind to beat Birmingham 2-1 in the Championship last night.

They had started the season with three straight league defeats.

By failing to win, Harry Redknapp’s side missed the chance to move into the play-off spots.

CYCLING

Four-time Tour de France champion Chris Froome is the favourite to win cycling’s Vuelta a Espana – which gets underway today.

Froome has finished second three times, in 2011, 2014 and 2016, and hopes to emulate Jacques Anquetil in 1963 and Bernard Hinault in 1978 in winning the Tour and Vuelta in the same year.