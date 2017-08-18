RUGBY

Irish coach Tom Tierney says his team are heartbroken after their Women’s World Cup dreams were shattered with defeat to France last night.

The French ran in three first half tries to record a 21-5 victory and secure their place in the semi finals.

It means Ireland will be in the 5th to 8th place play off when the tournament resumes in Belfast next week.

They will play Australia again on Tuesday.

BASKETBALL

“They don’t want this to end,” reflected Ireland U16 men’s head coach, Pat Price this evening after his side overcame Portugal in the 9-16th place classification game, 77-63.

“I’m really proud of them and of tonight’s performance,” he continued. “Everything started with our defence, which was outstanding and created so many opportunities for us.” Indeed, Irish eyes were certainly smiling as the Ireland U16 men took victory over Portugal to send them through to a coveted spot in the 9-12th place classification battle against Belarus.

It was Ireland’s strong start and impenetrable defence that allowed them to take control of the game and a huge performance from the man in green, David Lehane in the first half saw him get to 18 points before the half time buzzer sound. Solid displays from Daniel Arimoro and Sanmi Fajana kept the Portuguese at bay with some great blocks and drives while Paul Kelly led from the front.

Ireland will play Belarus tomorrow at 16:15 (Irish time) in the next round of their classifications. Coach Price is looking forward to the challenge: “We have Belarus tomorrow and it’s going to be another tough challenge. We’re going into game seven and these kids have been making an incredible psychical effort, so a lot of it will have do with rest and recovery.”

Meanwhile, there was disappointment for the Ireland U16 women’s team as they got their European Championships campaign underway this evening. Andy Gill’s charges lost out 50-70 to Slovenia in a tough and competitive late game in Skopje.

A superb performance from Katie Williamson and Abby Flynn saw Ireland keep neck-in-neck with a focused Slovenian side early on, and despite a nervy quarter from the Irish, early scores from Mia Furlong, Niamh Kenny and Flynn saw just three separating the sides at the end of the first – 20-17 in favour of Slovenia.

Ireland continued to find their feet in the second and Slovenia drove hard at the basket, going on a strong run of 10 points as the quarter got underway. Scores from Ciara Bracken, Katie Walshe and Williamson kept Ireland’s scoring ticking over, but the Slovenians had the upper hand at the break, 38-28.

A huge third quarter performance from Williamson saw her getting three vital blocks early on to curb the tide of the Slovenian’s momentum, and she followed this up with superb rebounds and a great finish to the basket. Kenny and Flynn continued to battle hard for Ireland and Lainey Nolan also made a big impression, but Slovenia still held control at the end of the third. Slovenia really found their feet in the fourth though and despite super defence across the board from the Irish team, shots just weren’t dropping for them at the other end and it finished 50-70 in favour of Slovenia.

Ireland U16 Women will now go on to play Moldova in their second pool game tomorrow (Friday) at 17.45 Irish time.

SOCCER

Hajduk Split are set to face disciplinary action for the crowd trouble which marred their Europa League defeat to Everton at Goodison Park last night.

Goals from Michael Keane and Idrissa Gueye handed the Toffees a 2-nil victory in their play off first leg.

The goals were scored either side of a 5 minute stoppage, after away fans, rushed the pitch, broke chairs and threw objects onto the playing surface.

Cork City can move a step closer to the S-S-E Airtricity League Premier Division crown tonight.

The Leesiders will move to within 5 points of the title if they beat Sligo Rovers at Turners Cross



GOLF

Padraig Harrington leads the Irish contingent heading into the second day of the Wyndham Championship in North Carolina.

On 4 under par, the Dubliner is 5 shots behind the leader Matt Every.

Shane Lowry and Seamus Power are 3 under.

Graham McDowell 1 over par



Paul Dunne meets Sweden’s Lars Fahbring in the second round of the Paul Lawrie Matchplay tournament in Germany today.

And Europe will attempt to win the Solheim Cup back from the U-S-A, when the biennial tournament tees off in Ohio this afternoon.



CRICKET

The Irish team hold a 269-run lead heading into the 4th day of the Intercontinental Cup match against the Netherlands in Malahide.

HORSE RACING

Irish Racing Previews

TRAMORE

Friday, August 18

First Race: 5.20

The Tramore four-day August Festival continues with a NH programme on Friday evening where the first of seven races is due off at 5.05pm.

The opening EY Chase (5.05) over 2m6f is the richest race of the second day and the smallest field on the card with just six runners. It doesn’t lack quality with Gigginstown House Stud doubly represented with Marinero, trained locally by Henry De Bromhead and the consistent Potters Point from the Gordon Elliott yard. With Bentelimar representing another local trainer Shay Barry, the race looks fiercely competitive on official ratings.

The veteran Old Supporter is seeking his fourth consecutive win this term for Grange Con trainer Helen Markham in the Tom Murphy Car Sales Handicap Chase (5.35). The 12yo faces 15 rivals including two older challengers, the 13yo Tomcoole Lad from the Dick Donohoe stable and 14yo See Double You, trained by Ronan McNally.

In what looks a tough evening for punters with three ultra competitive handicaps difficult to solve, the concluding Brennan’s Pharmacy Bumper (8.15) looks a match between the well-touted Dasmyhoss having his third outing for Robbie McNamara and the twice-placed Crumpleandcreased representing in-form champion trainer Willie Mullins. The going at Tramore is currently yielding.

DUNDALK

Friday, August 18

First Race: 3.40

Dundalk stage an eight-race twilight card beginning at 3.40pm on Friday where the €50,000 Irish Stallion Farms EBF ‘Red God’ Handicap (5.15) is the feature event with a maximum field of 14 runners facing the starter.

Dunsany trainer Ger Lyons has won this race twice in the last four years and he is represented again with course and distance winner Harbour Beacon. As one would expect, several other big yards are represented in the big one with course winner De Coronado, trained by Aidan O’Brien and ridden by his son Donnacha, sure to appreciate this drop down in trip after disappointing last time at Leopardstown.

The supporting Bar One Mourne Handicap (4.45) has attracted a field of 13 headed by David Marnane’s seasoned campaigner Jamesie. The Bansha trainer also runs in the same race the consistent Alfredo Arcano who has two wins to his credit already on the Polytrack.

With three maidens down for decision the betting market should unveil plenty of worthwhile clues with Aidan O’Brien’s Hence a notable challenger in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Fillies Maiden (6.15).

The going on the Polytrack at Dundalk is standard.

Willie Mullins was on hand at Tramore racecourse yesterday to welcome back his former Grade One-winning novice hurdler Airlie Beach as she landed the concluding Seanie Colfer Construction Maiden.

The Supreme Racing-owned mare won very easily under Kate Harrington, and after the race, Mullins suggested that the in-foal race mare could yet do battle once more. Airlie Beach, who already has a foal on the ground, is in foal to Mount Nelson and was returned a 30-100 favourite.

There was a time when Alexios Komnenos looked most unlikely to get back to the track, but thanks to the skill of Fozzy Stack and his team, he has returned in style and confirmed that with a battling victory in the Invesco Pension Consultants Desmond Stakes at Leopardstown on Thursday.

In the hands of Chris Hayes, the son of Choisir had to sit and suffer for a gap to open in the straight, but when it did he quickened through it well and was in full command at the line to beat the staying-on Music Box by a length-and-a-half. It may well be the most satisfying win of Stack’s short training career.