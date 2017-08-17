SOCCER

Celtic are all but certain of a place in the Champions League group stage.

Brendan Rodgers’s men recorded a comprehensive 5-nil victory over Astana in the first leg of their play off in Glasgow last night.

Scott Sinclair hit the back of the net either side of the break, as Celtic built a commanding advantage ahead of next week’s second leg in Kazakhstan.

Rodgers says it shows what they can do……………

Sunderland have maintained their unbeaten start to life in the Championship.

George Honeyman gave Simon Grayson’s side the lead away to Sheffield Wednesday, but David Jones secured a point for the hosts.

Meanwhile, Norwich have picked up their first win of the season with a 2-nil victory at home to QPR.

Everton welcome Hajduk Split to Goodison Park this evening in the Europa League playoff round.

Kick off there is at 8.05.

Two sides who lost in the last round of Champions League – Ajax and Rosenborg – meet in Amsterdam.

The likes of AC Milan, Marseille and Athletic Bilbao are all in action as well tonight.

GAA

The Draws have taken place for The Bernard O Callaghan North Kerry Senior Football Championship Sponsored by McMunns Bar and Restaurant Ballybunion.

Byes go to Tarbert and Listowel Emmets

First Round Games

First named teams have home advantage

Asdee v Knocknagoshel

Ballylongford v Ballydonoghue

Beale v St Senans

Brosna v Finuge

Ballyduff v Castleisland Desmonds

Moyvane v Duagh

GOLF

There’s plenty of Irish involvement at the Wyndham Championship in North Carolina today, even without Rory McIlroy.

Shane Lowry and Graeme McDowell are among the earlier starters.

Seamus Power tees off just before 3pm, Irish time.

While Padraig Harrington will go out around tea time.

===

Paul Dunne faces Nathan Holman in the Paul Lawrie Match Play this afternoon.

That first round tie tees off at 1.15.

RUGBY

Ireland need a win this evening if they’re to make the semi finals of the Women’s World Cup.

They face an uphill task against a France side who scored 48-points without reply against Australia on Sunday, and ran in 12 tries against Japan.

Tom Tierney has made six changes from the side that narrowly pipped Japan in a nervy affair at the weekend.

The likes of Eimear Considine, Maz O’Reilly and Paula Fitzpatrick all return to the side.

Tierney insists lessons have been learned from the unimpressive wins thus far.

Kick off at the UCD Bowl is at 7.45.

The other game in the pool sees Australia and Japan playing for third in the pool at 5.

The day gets underway with New Zealand facing Canada at midday at Billings Park.

England face the USA from 2.30

There’s a 2.45 start to Italy’s meeting with Spain

And at 5.15, Wales take on Hong Kong.

BOXING

It’s been reported that Carl Frampton is to split with his manager Barry McGuigan.

Just over a week before his postponed fight with Andres Gutierrez, Frampton resigned as a director of McGuigan’s Cyclone Promotions.

McGuigan has guided Frampton’s career since he turned pro in 2009.

Neither McGuigan nor Frampton have commented on the rumpoured split.