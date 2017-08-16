SOCCER

Jurgen Klopp admits he is relieved after Liverpool held on to beat Hoffenheim in the first leg of their Champions League play off last night.

Goals from Trent Alexander-Arnold and James Milner handed the Reds a 2-1 victory.

The hosts however, had an early penalty saved and a goal ruled out due to off side.

Mark Uth finally got them on the score sheet late on.

The Liverpool manager is just pleased to hold the upper hand……………

Shamrock Rovers renewed their hopes of European football last night.

They moved to within five-points of the Europa League spots in the Airtricity Premier Division with a 2-nil win at Limerick.

Elsewhere, Sligo remain two-points from safety following a scoreless draw with Bray.

Martin O’Neill was at the Madejski last night where the Irish contingent had a mixed night.

Aston Villa were beaten 2-1 at Reading and remain winless in the Championship.

Glenn Whelan scored an own goal, his midfield partner Conor Hourihane netted Villa’s consolation.

While prospective international Scott Hogan went off injured.

Elsewhere, Cardiff stay top following a 2-nil win at home to Sheffield United.

While Mick McCarthy’s Ipswich maintained their 100 per cent start to the season with a thrilling 4-3 win at Millwall.

There are two more games this evening with unbeaten QPR away to Norwich

While Sheffield Wednesday play host to Sunderland.

Both of those games have 7.45 starts.

Gylfi Sigurdsson will complete his long-mooted move to Everton today.

The Icelandic international will move from Swansea after the clubs agreed a fee of 45-million pounds.

TENNIS

Former world number one Maria Sharapova’s been given a wildcard for this month’s US Open.

It’ll be her first Grand Slam since returning from a 15-month doping ban – handed out for unintentionally breaking rules when taking medication.

She wasn’t offered a French Open spot earlier this year.

Sharapova pulled out of Wimbledon qualifying with an injury – and is currently ranked 148th in the world.