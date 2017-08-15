GAELIC GAMES

Austin Gleeson may find out today if he faces any proposed punishment for his tangle with Luke Meade in the All Ireland semi.

If the Referees report doesn’t mention the incident where Gleeson appeared to remove the helmet from the Cork player he may face disciplinary action.

Midfielder Conor Gleeson also faces a potential ban for the final after being sent off for a strike on Patrick Horgan.

Analyst and ex All Ireland winner with Tipperary Tommy Dunne says if Austin Gleeson’s case drags on it could be a distraction for Waterford http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/banhim.mp3

SOCCER



Liverpool are away to Hoffenhiem in the Champions league play-off first leg.

The Reds are once again without Phlippe Couthinhio for the game.

Manager Jurgen Klopp insists he’s injured.

He’s understood to have asked for a transfer to Barcelona – who’ve had a 100-million-euro bid for him rejected.

Captain Jordan Henderson says it won’t distract them from the game http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/jordan.mp3

Kick off is at 7.45



Diego Costa has been ordered back to training by Chelsea.

Costa has been in Brazil for most of the Summer after being told via text by manager Antonie Conte he was not in his plans.

The club have told him he must get fit before they consider selling him.



In the Championship Preston are back in action this evening as they go to Derby.

Mick McCarthy’s Ipswich looking to protect their 100 per cent start away to his former club, Millwall.

Cardiff are another side who’ve won their first two games – they take on Sheffield United this evening.

Big-spending Wolves travel to Hull,

Nottingham Forest make the trip to Barnsley.

While winless pair Reading and Aston Villa meet at the Madejski.



In the SSE Airtricity league Premier division Shamrock Rovers go to Limerick while second from bottom Sligo Rovers host Bray in tonight’s games.

The Hoops are 4th 8 points behind third placed Derry while Limerick are 7th 3 points above the relegation zone.

Kick off in both matches is at 7.45.

CRICKET

Ireland are due to return to Intercontinental Cup action this morning.

They face the Netherlands in Malahide, and could hand a first cap to under-19 captain Jack Tector in the absence of the injured Paul Stirling.

Australian-born fast-bowler Nathan Smith could also earn a debut start against the Dutch.

The first ball at Malahide is due at 11 this morning.

