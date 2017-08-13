GAELIC GAMES

A place in this year’s All-Ireland hurling final against Galway is up for grabs as Cork take on Waterford in today’s semi-final at Croke Park.

Cork have enjoyed a brilliant Championship so far, seeing off Tipperary, Waterford and Clare on route to the Munster title.

Waterford will be hoping to put their awful All-Ireland semi-final record behind them – they’ve won just one of their last 12 games at this stage.

It’s five weeks since Cork were last in competitive action, and former Cork hurler Tomas Mulcahy has admitted that is a concern http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/mulcahy.mp3

Throw-in is at 3.30, while the minor semi-final between Cork and Dublin precedes it at 1.30.

RUGBY

Kerry’s Ciara O’Connor and Ciara Griffin start for Ireland today in their second match at the Women’s World Cup.

Ireland will be hoping to make it two wins from two when they face Japan at the UCD Bowl at 5.15.

A win gives them a potential pool decider against France next week.

Head coach Tom Tierney has made seven changes from their opening tie, but he says they won’t be taking their opponents lightly http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/tomtierney.mp3

Ireland winger Alison Miller http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/alison-miller-pre-japan-.mp3

GOLF

Kevin Kisner has a one shot lead after 3 rounds of the USPGA Championship.

At 7 under he’s just ahead of Chris Stroud and Hideki Matsuyama and 2 better off than Justin Thomas and Louis Oosthuizen.

Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry are both 4 over.

SOCCER

Four more sides get their Premier League campaigns underway this afternoon.

First up at 1.30 Newcastle United mark their return to the top flight as they play host to Tottenham Hotspur.

Then at 4 Manchester United welcome West Ham United to Old Trafford.

Man City won 2-0 at Brighton.



There’s one game in the Sky Bet Championship with Norwich City taking on Sunderland at 1.30.



Here are home there are five more ties in the Irish Daily Mail FAI Cup.

First up at 12 it’s the all non-league clash of Bluebell United and Sheriff.

Three games kick off at 2 – Evergreen meet Drogheda United, Killester United take on Galway United, and in an all-Dublin tie Portmarnock meet St. Patrick’s Athletic.

Lastly at 6.30 in one of the ties of the round Dundalk meet Derry City.



RACING

The Dingle Races conclude today.

The first race is at 2.30.

Gordon Elliott has top prospects of landing his first Group 1 win on the Flat as he sends Beckford into battle in today’s Phoenix Stakes at the Curragh.

When Beckford made a winning debut at the track in May he became Elliott’s first two-year-old winner, and he registered the trainer’s first win of any description at the headquarters of Irish Flat Racing.

Back at the Curragh last month, the son of Bated Breath provided Elliott with a first Pattern race success when landing the Group 2 Railway Stakes, and the mount of Declan McDonogh will face opposition from seven other rivals as he bids to remain unbeaten.

The following Group 3 Phoenix Sprint Stakes represents a good opportunity for the Aidan O’Brien-trained Washington DC to get his head in front dropping down in grade.

Richard Fahey has done well over the years with the sprinters he has sent to Ireland and he is double-handed with recent Chester Listed winner Kimberella and Mr Lupton.

The going at the Curragh is good to firm.

Gordon Elliott will be busy trying to break new ground on the Flat at the Curragh but he is also well-represented at Downpatrick and has solid claims of landing the opening Keep It Country After Racing With Richie Remo Maiden Hurdle in the shape of Skeaping, the mount of Davy Russell.

Willie Mullins is represented in the opener by Iolani, who will be ridden by Ruby Walsh, and the Supreme Racing-owned gelding has tasted success at Downpatrick in the past.

Walsh and Mullins team up together again in the following Ballooo Hire Centre Rated Hurdle with Timi Roli, who races in the colours of George Creighton, the owner of legendary hurdler Hurricane Fly.

That superstar is currently enjoying retirement at The Irish National Stud grounds alongside the likes of Hardy Eustace and Beef Or Salmon, but his half-sister Blixt, a winner here last month, will be bidding to fly the family flag once again in the mares’ handicap hurdle at 3.50.

The ground at Downpatrick is good.

Fran Berry continued his love affair with the Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup on Saturday, maintaining his unbeaten record in the competition as part of the winning team for the third time. The son of former jump jockey Frank Berry, Fran finished the day as leading rider, for which he was awarded the Alistair Haggis Silver Saddle as the day’s leading points scorer. Berry made a successful Shergar Cup debut in 2010, in the process winning the Silver Saddle for a first time when part of an Ireland-only team. He was also part of the winning Irish team the following year.