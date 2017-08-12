GAELIC GAMES

Waterford have made just one enforced change ahead of tomorrow’s All-Ireland Senior Hurling semi-final against Munster champions Cork.

With Tadhg de Burca suspended, there’s a Championship debut for defender Kieran Bennett.

Cork are unchanged from their Munster Final win over Clare.

RUGBY

Irish head-coach Tom Tierney will name his team this lunchtime for tomorrow’s second game against Japan at the women’s World Cup.

The hosts had a 19-17 win over Australia at UCD and are expected to rotate the squad against a Japan side that opened with a heavy loss to France.

BOXING

Two Irish boxers aim to upgrade from silver to gold at the E-U women’s boxing finals in Italy today.

Bantamweight Michaela Walsh goes up against Germany’s Azize Nimani.

While former world silver medallist Kellie Harrington faces Katie Taylor’s Rio conqueror Mira Potkone of Finland in the 59-kilos decider.

GOLF

Kevin Kisner and Hideki Matsuyama are the joint-clubhouse leaders at the US PGA Championship at eight-under.

In-form Matsuyama, who won at Firestone last week, completed a round of 64 after a weather break of more than an hour on day two at Quail Hollow – which has left a host of players still to finish their second rounds.

Shane Lowry had a triple-bogey on the 17th after that delay and after a second-round 69, the Offaly man is one-over into the weekend.

Four-time major winner Rory McIlroy’s two-over at half-way while Graeme McDowell missed the cut.



BASKETBALL

The Irish under-18 women’s team have qualified for the semi-finals of the European B Championships.

They’ve beaten Israel 60-55 to set up a last-four clash with Poland at Tallaght today.



SHOW-JUMPING

America have won this year’s Aga Khan Nations Cup at the Dublin Horse Show.

They’ve completed two clear rounds to win the competition in style ahead of France.

The Irish team of Bertram Allen, Cian O’Connor, Mark McAuley and Denis Lynch finished fifth.

Ireland had been joint-leaders after the first round with zero faults but incurred 17 in the second.



SOCCER

Arsenal are off to a winning start in the Premier League – coming from behind late on to snatch a dramatic 4-3 victory over Leicester.

They’d trailed 3-2 going into the last ten minutes – but Aaron Ramsey and Olivier Giroud found two crucial goals.

Newboy Alexandre Lacazette opened the scoring.



Today Watford host Liverpool in the lunchtime game at Vicarage Road with Barcelona-target Phillipe Coutinho sitting it out for the visitors due to a back-injury.

The game kicks-off at 12.30.



Chelsea begin the defence of their crown against a Burnley team with plenty of Irish internationals in their ranks.

Kevin Long, Jeff Hendrick, Robbie Brady, Jon Walters and Stephen Ward are among the Irish men in Sean Dyche’s squad for the trip to Stamford Bridge.

In the other 3 o’clock kick-offs, Crystal Palace host playoff winners Huddersfield, Everton take on Stoke, Southampton host Swansea and West Brom face Bournemouth.

Brighton’s first game back in the top-flight sees them host Manchester City in the evening game at half-five.



Celtic have two wins from two at the top of the Scottish Premiership.

They won their Glasgow derby with Partick 1-nil.

Rangers face Hibernian this afternoon.



Pre-season SkyBet Championship promotion favourites Middlesbrough will be looking to recover from defeat in their opening game later.

Garry Monk’s side host Sheffield United at 5.30, having lost to Wolves last time out.

Wanderers aim to follow that win up when they head to Derby.

Also at 3 Reading and Fulham are both fancied to push for promotion to the Premier League – and they face each other.

Among some of the other teams tipped to go up, Aston Villa go to Cardiff, Hull play Burton and Leeds have a home game with Preston.

Millwall take on Bolton in what was a League One fixture last season.

Elsewhere, Ipswich head to Barnsley, Sheffield Wednesday meet QPR, Birmingham host Bristol City and it’s Brentford against Nottingham Forest.

ATHLETICS

Usain Bolt’s hoping to sign off from major athletics competition with one last gold medal tonight.

The sprint superstar will lead Jamaica’s chances in the 4-by-100-metres relay at the World Championships in London.

They need to get past this morning’s heats first.

Mo Farah races on the track for the last time at a major athletics event.

The four-time Olympic champion aims to complete the distance double for the third World Championships in a row when he goes in the 5-thousand-metres final tonight.

Farah retained his 10-thousand gold on the opening night.

HORSE RACING

Kilbeggan plays host to a seven-race card of competitive jumping action this evening, with the first race going to post at 5.30.

Dungarvan-based veteran handler John Kiely will be hoping his likeable five-year-old Just Janice can return to winning ways in the Joe Cooney Memorial Mares Novice Hurdle at 6.00 after finishing fifth at last week’s Galway festival.

She is likely to face stiff competition for the prize from the in-form Willie Mullins team’s Mystic Theatre, ridden by Cork jockey Paul Townend.

The Kieran Kelly Memorial Beginners Chase off at 7.30 is ran in honour of the Cheltenham Festival-winning jockey who was critically injured in a fall at the Westmeath venue on 8 August 2003.

Wexford trainer Liz Doyle would surely relish the opportunity to see her useful hurdler Justmemyselfandi make a winning start to life over fences, facing off with Gordon Elliott and Davy Russell, who are represented by Everyday Everyhour, running in the colours of Michael O’Leary’s Gigginstown House Stud operation.

Last year’s Cheltenham Gold Cup and Irish Grand National hero Robbie Power returns from facial and dental damage as well as a concussion suffered in a fall at Sligo last month on Saturday and he could be visiting the winner’s enclosure in the Follow @KilbegganRaces On Twitter Handicap Chase.

He takes the mount on Jessica Harrington’s A Sizing Network, a seven-year-old gelding who races in the same silks as triple Gold Cup winner Sizing John.

The going at Kilbeggan is good.