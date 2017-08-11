GAA

Tadhg De Burca’s suspension for Sunday’s All Ireland hurling semi final against Cork has been upheld.

Waterford’s appeal to the Disputes Resolution Authority was rejected in the early hours of this morning.

The wing back was red carded in the quarter final against Wexford and must now serve the one game suspension.

GOLF

Rory McIlroy is 5 off the lead on 1 over after a first round 72 at the USPGA Championship in Quail Hollow.

Graeme McDowell ended 2 over.

Padraig Harrington carded four double-bogeys in a disastrous 8-over par round of 79.

Shane Lowry fared slightly better, with a 3-over 74.

Kevin Kisner and Thorbjorn Olesen share a one shot lead on 4 under.

SOCCER

Arsenal host Leicester in the opening game of the premier league season.

The Gunners are without Laurent Koscielny who’s banned, while Per Mertesacker, Mesut Ozil and Aaron Ramsey are fitness doubts.

Danny Drinkwater and Vicente Iborra miss out for the visitors due to muscle problems.

Overnight news from The Galway Cup.

The Kerry Boys side made it 7 points from 9 with a 3-0 win over Avenue Academy.

Adam Segal (2) and Maurice O’Connell (1)

They play Carlow at 11.50 today.

ATHLETICS

More unlikely champions have been crowned at the World Athletics Championships in London.

Will Downing reports…..

SHOWJUMPING

The FEI Nations Cup takes place at the Dublin Horse Show today beginning at 3pm.

Eight teams will compete for the Aga Khan Trophy.

Louth’s Mark Mcauley will make his Aga Khan debut for Team Ireland and will feature alongside Cian O’Connor, Bertam Allen and Dennis Lynch.

HORSE RACING

Tipperary plays host to an eight-race card this evening, with the first going to post at 4.45.

The Coolmore Ivawood Stakes is the feature on the card at 6.55, a Listed race for two-year-olds.

The going is yielding, yielding to soft in places on the round course.

Wolverhampton: Standard with the opener at 1.50

Musselburgh: Good to Firm, Good in places and away at 2pm

Brighton: Good to Firm, Firm in places and off at 2.10

Newmarket: Soft and off at 5.30

Haydock: Good to Soft, Soft in places with a 5.40 start