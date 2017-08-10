GAA

Tyrone have beaten Meath 1-14 to 0-10 in the semi final of The All Ireland U17 Football Championship.

Tyrone will now play Kerry or Roscommon in the final, they clash on Saturday next at 2pm in Cusack Park.

It’s reported that Galway defender Adrian Touhy will face no punishment for interference with the helmet of Tipperary’s Patrick “Bonnar” Maher in last Sundays All Ireland semi final win .

According to the Irish Independent the Central competition control committee will not bring a case having reviewed the footage.

Meanwhile, Waterford’s Tadhg De Burca will have his case heard by the Dispute Resolution authority tonight.

As it stands the Deise defender is suspended for Sundays All Ireland semi final against Cork following his sending off against Wexford in the quarter final.

The Clashmore man has already had one appeal rejected.

GOLF

It’s the first day of the final golf major of the year – the U-S P-G-A Championship.

Quail Hollow plays host to the event for the first time and Rory McIlroy holds the course record at the North Carolina venue.

Shane Lowry is the first of the Irish players out on course, the former US Open runner-up tees off at 12.25

Padraig Harrington is out for his first-round at 1.45

Ulster duo Rory McIlroy and Graeme McDowell are among the evening starters, McIlroy hits his first shot at 6.35 with McDowell on course at 7.

McIlroy finished tied for fourth at The Open last month.

He’s not putting pressure on himself at this tournament…………….

SOCCER

After rejecting an offer from Barcelona Liverpool have reiterated that Philippe Coutinho is not for sale.

The Catalan club offered around 100 million euro for the player but the Reds says the 25 year old is staying at Anfield.

Barcelona are keen to add him to their squad following the world record sale of Neymar to Paris Saint-Germain for 200-million pounds.

Former Liverpool striker Craig Bellamy says, it’s going to be hard to convince him to stay at Anfield……….

BASKETBALL

The Ireland Under 18 women’s basketball team recorded their fifth consecutive victory of the FIBA U18 Women’s European Championship finishing out 20-point victors over Ukraine (77-57) to remain top of Group D and march on to the quarter-finals unbeaten.

HORSE RACING

The Group 3 Ballyroan Stakes is the feature of a seven-race card at Leopardstown this evening.

Stellar Mass bids to defend his crown in the big one having scored for Jim Bolger and Kevin Manning last year.

Champion jockey Pat Smullen will be on The Great Gatsby for trainer Dermot Weld.

The going is good to firm ahead of the opener at 5.15

===

The second day of the Sligo August meeting is dominated by hurdle races with The BoyleSports Handicap Hurdle taking centre stage at 7.40 this evening.

Recent Galway winner Ben Button represents the in-form Willie Mullins/Ruby Walsh alliance.

The going is soft at the track with the first race off at 5.30.

Cross chanell, Haydock is Soft with a 1.50 start

Brighton, Good to Firm- firm in places and away at 2pm

Yarmouth is Good to Soft and off at 2.10

Sandown is Good to soft- soft in places with a 5.35 start

Newcastle is Standard and away at 5.50

Wolverhampton is Standard with the opener at 6pm