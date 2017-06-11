SOCCER

The Republic of Ireland aim to go top of World Cup qualifying Group D later.

Martin O’Neill’s side are level on points with leaders Serbia ahead of their game with Austria in Dublin at 5.



O’Neill says this evening’s opponents will be disappointed to have only seven points http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/austria.mp3

Austria are without six of the players that started their defeat to Ireland last November, but assistant manager Roy Keane isn’t taking anything for granted http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/roykeane.mp3



At 7.45 Wales could move to within a point of Ireland in Group D.

To do that, they would need a victory away in Serbia – and hope the Republic lose to Austria.

There was an extraordinary end at Hampden Park where Scotland and England shared a 2-all draw in their World Cup qualifier.

Leigh Griffiths scored a couple of late free-kicks to give the hosts a 2-1 lead going into stoppage time – before Harry Kane’s 93rd minute equaliser.

Northern Ireland also left it late – they beat Azerbaijan 1-0 in Baku.



GAELIC GAMES

Leinster Senior Hurling Championship Semi-Final

Wexford 1-20 Kilkenny 3-11



Christy Ring Cup Final

Carlow 5-23 Antrim 4-15



The last remaining spot in the Ulster football semi-finals is up for grabs as Cavan take on Monaghan today.

Throw-in is at 2, with Down awaiting the winners in the last four.



The minor quarter-final between the teams takes place at 12.



At 3 Offaly and Westmeath face off in the Leinster Championship as they also meet with a semi-final spot up for grabs.

The victors take on Dublin.



Then at 4 Galway and Mayo meet for a place in this year’s Connacht final.

RUGBY

Ireland have comfortably beaten the USA in their first summer tour match.

They beat the Eagles 55-19.

Former British and Irish Lion Keith Earls scored two tries for the tourists.

It was a warm-up for a two-Test series with Japan.



England got off to a winning start in the first of two Tests away to Argentina.

The young and inexperienced side came from behind to grab a 38-34 victory.

Substitute winger Denny Solomona scored a 79th-minute try on his debut.

The second international takes place on Saturday.

BOXING

Northern Ireland’s Ryan Burnett has taken the IBF world bantamweight title off Englishman Lee Haskins.

He won on points in the all-UK fight in Belfast.

It’s the first time Burnett’s become a world champion.



MOTORSPORT

Spain’s Dani Pedrosa will start on pole position for his home Catalan MotoGP at 1 o’clock today.

He shares the front row with Jorge Lorenzo and Danilo Petrucci.



Britain’s Lewis Hamilton secured pole position at the Canadian Grand Prix to equal F1 legend Ayrton Senna with the 65th of his career.

He’s on the front row with Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel – the championship leader.

Valtteri Bottas is back in third.

That race is at 7 this evening.





TENNIS

Stan Wawrinka stands in the way of Rafa Nadal claiming a 10th French Open title today.

Nadal has won all nine of his previous French Open finals, while Wawrinka beat Novak Djokovic in the final two years ago.

Play gets underway at 2.

Maria Sharapova’s out of Wimbledon before it’s begun.

The former champion will miss the grass court season with a muscle injury she picked up at the Italian Open last month.

Sharapova was due to go through qualifying – as her ranking isn’t good enough for direct entry following her return from a 15-month drugs ban.



GOLF

The FedEx St.Jude Classic is being led by Stewart Cink, Ben Crane and Rafa Cabrera Bello.

At 9 under that’s a stroke better off than Chad Campbell and Luke List.

Ireland’s Seamus Power is 4 under after a 72 with Graeme McDowell 1 under following a 71.

First in the Manulife LPGA Classic is Lexi Thompson.

A 67 took her to 17 under, one better off than Lindy Duncan and two ahead of In Gee Chun.

HORSE RACING

Day two of the Curragh’s Junefest begins at 2.10pm with the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Maiden in which Bachelor is an interesting runner for Joseph O’Brien.

Owned by rugby legend Ronan O’Gara, the colt performed with credit on his racecourse debut last month and will be partnered by Donnacha O’Brien.

Ivanovich Gorbatov enjoyed his greatest day on a racecourse when winning the 2016 Triumph Hurdle but Joseph O’Brien will be switching the JP McManus-owned gelding back to the level in the TRI Equestrian Silver Stakes at 4.25. O’Brien also runs Reckless Gold in the race.

Joe Murphy enjoyed a winner at the Curragh on Saturday and will be hoping that Only Mine can strike in the Group 3 TRM Ballyogan Stakes. Gary Carroll takes the mount on the filly who found only Gordon Lord Byron too strong when last seen.

With racing underway at 2.10 the ground at the Curragh is soft.