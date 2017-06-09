GAELIC GAMES

The Tipperary footballers have named their starting 15 for tomorrow’s Munster football semi-final with Cork.

It includes 9 of the players that started last year’s All-Ireland semi-final with Mayo.

Liam Kearns’ side have been hit by a number of injuries while goalkeeper Evan Comerford is suspended.



Cavan and Monaghan have named their teams for Sunday’s Ulster football quarter-final.

Monaghan have gone with the same starting 15 that were comfortable winners over Fermanagh in the preliminary round.

While Cavan boss Mattie McGleenan has handed Championship debuts to Conor Madden and Niall Clerkin.



GOLF

Gary Hurley has a job on his hands to make the cut at the Lyoness Open in Austria today.

He’ll begin his second round two-shots beneath the projected cut mark on 3-over par.

Leading the way in Atzenbrugg is Felipe Aguilar on 7-under.

Seamus Power and Graeme McDowell have both shot opening rounds of 69 at the St. Jude Classic in Memphis.

They’re on 1 under par, with four players holding a share of the lead on 6 under.

The tournament is the last on the PGA Tour before the US Open next week.

Tied for first in the Manulife LPGA Classic are Suzann Pettersen and Mi Hyang Lee.

8 under after 64s they’re one better off than Shanshan Feng, Laura Gonzalez Escallon and Hyo Joo Kim.

TENNIS

Rafa Nadal continues his assault on a tenth French Open title today, with a semi final meeting with Dominic Thiem.

The Austrian accounted for Novak Djokovic in the last round.

Meanwhile, top seed Andy Murray goes up against 2015 winner, Stan Wawrinka.

That match gets today’s action underway on the Philippe Chatrier Court at quarter to 12.

Simona Halep will play Jelena Ostapenko in tomorrow’s women’s final.



SOCCER

Jorge Sampaoli takes charge of Argentina for the first time this morning.

They face Brazil in a friendly in Melbourne where they kick off at 11.05, Irish time.

The weekend’s World Cup qualifier action gets underway this evening.

Group A’s top two meet in Stockholm, with Sweden playing host to France.

Elsewhere in that group, Dick Advocaat begins his third spell in charge of Holland with a meeting with neighbours Luxembourg.

While Belarus face Bulgaria.

Group B leaders Switzerland are in the Faroe Islands tonight.

While European champions Portugal are away to Latvia.

Andorra face Hungary in the other game there.

Belgium hold a two-point lead before this evening’s meeting with Estonia in Tallinn.

It’s third plays second as Bosnia host Greece

And Gibraltar face Cyprus.



HORSE RACING

Jessica Harrington is already sending her most powerful team yet to Royal Ascot next week, and there is a chance that Grandee could well join them after his gutsy victory in the King George V Cup at Leopardstown last evening.

Under Colm O’Donoghue, the son of Lope De Vega really dug in when he was challenged and indeed headed by the strong-travelling Finn McCool early in the straight, but from there he found plenty and won going away after battling his way back to the front, eventually winning by two-and-a-quarter lengths from favourite Eziyra. The colt’s entries include the Queens Vase next week, but with entries in the Irish Derby and the Curragh Cup as well, plans are flexible.

Harrington and O’Donoghue went on to complete a double in the concluding Leopardstown Summer Handicap with Hyperdrive.

At the age of eight, the Ger Lyons-trained Brendan Brackan seems as enthusiastic and nearly as good as ever, as he added the Listed Glencairn Stakes at Leopardstown on Thursday to his victory in the Irish Lincolnshire at Naas in March. What a lucrative season it has been already for the David Spratt-owned gelding.

He again showed how uncomplicated he was as he made all under Gary Carroll, who kept a good bit up his sleeve and when he kicked him three or four lengths clear entering the straight the race was his as he won unchallenged. To the delight of Lyons, he also saddled the second in the shape of the staying-on Elusive Heights.

Jumping action is the order of the day at Clonmel where the first of seven races is due off at 5.15pm.

Dual purpose trainer Joseph O’Brien has made a bright start to the new Irish jumps season and his representative Valgor Du Ronceray in the John Kennedy Motors (Toyota) Beginners Chase (7.30) has claims on his racecourse chasing bow.

Piltown-based O’Brien has registered ten winners so far in the current campaign and has elected to go chasing with this former Thurles bumper winner who failed to win in eight subsequent starts over hurdles. Chasing could see a change in fortunes for the Gigginstown Stud-owned grey, placed in his initial point-to-point start at Templemore over four years ago.

O’Brien is double handed in the opening BBQ Evening At Clonmel Races Maiden Hurdle (5.15) but all eyes will be on the Henry de Bromhead-trained Statistical who is the Gigginstown Stud pick of retained rider Bryan Cooper. Not seen since starting favourite on his only outing at Oldcastle over a year ago, the market should prove a good guide to his hurdling debut prospects with stable companion Theatre Dreams also holding claims under Andrew Lynch.

Champion trainer Willie Mullins has wasted little time setting out his stall for the new term with 18 winners already on the board. His sole runner on the card, newcomer Magical Miss in the concluding Irish Stallion Farms EBF (Mares) Bumper (8.40), will be of interest to many. Mullins won this corresponding race with Myska two years ago and the daughter of Beat Hollow, related to several winners, looks an interesting challenger. Gordon Elliott also introduces a newcomer by Kalanisi in the same race, Tadhgs Girl ridden by reigning amateur champion Jamie Codd, so the market should again be very informative.

The first of seven races is due off at 5.15 and the going is yielding on the hurdle/bumper course and good to yielding on the chase course with further rain expected.