Morning Sport Update

Soccer

Liverpool are into the quarter-finals of the Champions League for the first time in nine years after a goalless draw at home to Porto.

The Reds kept their fifth clean sheet in eight European matches in comfortably qualifying 5-nil on aggregate.

Klopp was pleased with the win and wants them to push on in the Quarter Finals…

Holders Real Madrid eased into the last-eight with a 2-1 victory over Paris St Germain.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s 12th goal in the competition and Casemiro’s late strike ensured Zinedine Zidane’s side progressed 5-2 on aggregate.

Edinson Cavani scored an equaliser for the hosts but they never looked like overturning the 3-1 deficit from the first leg in Madrid.

Marco Verratti was sent off for P-S-G in the second half as their hopes of a maiden Champions League title ended.

The Quarter final draw will take place on Friday the 16th of March.

Tonight, Tottenham head into their second leg at Wembley locked at 2-all with last-year’s runners-up Juventus.

Manchester City are all but through as they take a 4-nil lead into their home leg of their tie with Swiss club Basel.

Both games kick off at 7.45.



Seani Maguire continues to stake a claim for a place in Martin O’Neill’s plans ahead of the upcoming frienly with Turkey.

Again the former Cork striker was sprung from the bench, and again he found the net for Preston.

They’re a point off the Championship playoff spots after a 2-1 win at home to Bristol City.

Corkman Alan Browne got Preston’s first there as well.

Conor Hourihane had a big hand in Aston Villa’s third in a 3-nil win away to bottom side Sunderland.

While Cardiff are just three points off the leaders Wolves following a 2-1 win at home to Barnsley.

Wolves can re-open a six-point gap tonight with a win away to Leeds.



Basketball

Senior Women’s Division 2:

TK Killarney Cougars 44, Horans Health Stores 39

Ballybunion Wildcats 53, Cahersiveen 46

LEESTRAND U16 BOYS SHIELD: TK Bobcats 34, Rathmore Ravens 44

LEESTRAND U14 DIV 1 GIRLS LEAGUE: St Pauls A 42, Cahersiveen 35

LEESTRAND U14 DIV 2 GIRLS: TK Cobras 24, TK Lixnaw 41



Rugby

Ireland opponents Scotland will name their side today ahead of Saturday’s Six Nations clash.

The Edinburgh flanker’s just returned from a three-month ban for “gross misconduct” over alleged cocaine use.

Experienced forward Richie Gray’s among a host of players pushing for a recall after returning from injury.

Meanwhile,

England Boss Eddie Jones is facing a “triple setback” ahead of their Six Nations meeting with France – captain Dylan Hartley’s is doubtful, Sam Underhill is out and Jack Nowell has been ruled out for the rest of the tournament.

GAA

IT Tralee fell to defeat in the Munster Third Level Junior Hurling Championship Final.

They were beaten by UCC 5-34 to 1-8.



Boxing

Another great night for Tralee Boxing Club as John & Mike McCarthy returned home as Munster Boxing Champions.

John McCarthy out boxed Dean O’Brien of Charleville Boxing Club to take the Munster title, winning all 3 rounds comfortably.

Mike McCarthy followed that by beating James Casey of Southside Boxing Club Limerick.

There’s not much rest for them after becoming Munster Champions, Friday week will see both of them heading for the National Stadium for the 2018 All Irelands.



Racing

Eleven-time champion point-to-point rider Derek O’Connor is confirmed to keep the ride on “Edwulf” the Gold Cup.

O’Connor, who has more than 1,100 point-to-point winners to his name, was brilliant aboard Joseph O’Brien’s Edwulf in the Unibet Irish Gold Cup last month, delivering his challenge late to record a highly impressive win.

With Barry Geraghty set to ride Anibale Fly or last season’s runner-up Minella Rocco, O’Connor will be entrusted to guide home the general 25-1 chance in front.

Today’s racing from cross channel

Catterick is off at 10 to 2 with the going Heavy – Soft in places

Lingfield starts at 2 with the going standard

Fontwell begins at 10 past 2 with the going good to soft, soft in places

And the evening race is Kempton at 20 to 6 with the going standard to slow.