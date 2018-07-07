Morning road closures to facilitate Ring of Kerry Charity Cycle

There are a number of road closures to facilitate today’s Ring of Kerry Charity Cycle.

In Killarney, after an early morning closure, Mission Road has reopened but will be closed again to traffic from 11.30am to 8pm. Likewise, after being closed earlier, Beech Road is currently open but will close again from noon to 8pm.

The eastbound lane from Killorglin to Caragh Bridge is closed until noon between the Iveragh Road Roundabout via Iveragh Road, Tullig, Quaybaun and Caragh Bridge.





A one-way traffic diversion is in place for traffic travelling eastbound from Cahersiveen and Glenbeigh via Dooks, Cromane, Garraun and Castleconway.

Traffic travelling westbound from Killorglin to Glenbeigh remains on the N70.

Sneem to Molls Gap will be closed from 11am to 8pm starting at Derreendarragh Cross and finishing at Molls Gap.

The Kenmare to Torc road will be closed from 11am to 8pm starting at Gortamullin via Molls Gap and Galway’s Bridge and finishing at Torc Waterfall car park.

Motorists travelling between Killarney and Kenmare are advised to use the alternative route via Glenflesk and Kilgarvan.