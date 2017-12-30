Moorefield Benefits From Kerry Expertise

By
radiokerrysport
-

Moorefield from County Kildare have had a remarkable last few months.
The not only won the county title but since then have gone on to win The Leinster Senior Club Championship.
There is a strong Kerry connection to their path to an All Ireland Semi Final in February.

Former South Kerry and St.Michaels/Foilmore players Eanna and Cian O’Connor have been central figures in their success.

The dad Jack – U20 manager is also part of the backroom team.

Recently Radio Kerry’s Gary O’Sullivan paid a visit to The O’Connor’s home in St.Finians Bay to chat with the brothers and began by putting it to Eanna that the last few months have been fairly hectic.

