Planning granted for redevelopment of one of Kerry’s premier tourist attractions
Plans to develop Killarney's Muckross House have been given the go ahead. Kerry County Council has granted planning permission to the Department of Arts, Heritage,...
John B Yeats painting bought at London auction for Muckross House
A John B Yeats painting, which is of historic significance to Muckross House, has been bought for the Killarney residence. The Trustees of Muckross House...
NPWS carrying out report into Kerry coursing meeting
The National Parks and Wildlife Service is carrying out a report into a hare coursing meeting held in Kerry. The NPWS says officers were in...
Monty O’Neill – September 27th, 2017
This week, Joe is joined by oarsman Monty O'Neill from Cromane http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/2017_09_27_convo.mp3
That’s Jazz – September 27th, 2017
This week's edition of That's Jazz includes musicians as different as Dave Liebman and Huddie Ledbetter, big band sounds from Buddy Rich and Oscar...
Could This Help Solve the Housing Crisis? – September 28th, 2017
David Hall of the Irish Mortgage Holders’ Organisation spoke to Jerry about his hopes to replicate the buy-and-rent back deal he has done with...