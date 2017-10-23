Monster Halloween Bingo Tuesday October 24th at Castleisland Community Centre.

Monster Halloween Bingo takes place at 8.30pm this Tuesday October 24th at Castleisland Community Centre. At least €4,250 in prizes must be won including a guaranteed jackpot of €1,000
Electricity outage planned for parts of Mid & South Kerry tomorrow
ESB Networks has contacted Radio Kerry to state that due to storm damage as a result of ex-Hurricane Ophelia, essential maintenance is required on a...
84 applications in Kerry for Repair and Lease Scheme
Kerry County Council has received 84 applications for the Repair and Leasing Scheme. The scheme aims to fund improvement works on vacant properties for at...
Entrance to Listowel Town Park to be widened to alleviate traffic
The entrance into Listowel Town Park is to be widened to alleviate traffic. Kerry County Council says a feasibility report is currently being prepared for...
In Business – October 19th, 2017
Agritime – October 19th, 2017
Dr Crokes v South Kerry Showdown – October 20th, 2017
These two teams meet in Sunday’s County Senior Football Final in Austin Stack Park, Tralee. Sylvester Hennessy of the Kerry’s Eye gives his view...