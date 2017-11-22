Monster Bingo Night in aid of St Mary of the Angels this Sunday in the CYMS Hall Killorglin

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Monster Bingo Night in aid of St Mary of the Angels, takes place this Sunday night at 8.30pm in the CYMS Hall Killorglin. Jackpot of €1000 must be won on the night.

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR